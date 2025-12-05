circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Chery Partners with 2025 Asian Youth Para Games, Taking Center Stage in Global Sports with Passion and Aspiration

05 dicembre 2025 | 09.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 4, Chery held a signing ceremony with the organizing committee of the 2025 Asian Youth Para Games (AYPG) in Dubai. The event was attended by key dignitaries including Mr. Zhu Shaodong, Executive Vice President of Chery International, Mr. Majid Rashed, President of Asian Paralympic Committee, Mr. Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sport Council, Mr. Thani Juma Berregad, Chairman of DCD and Local Organising Committee - AYPG, and Mr Tarek Souei, CEO of Asian Paralympic Committee. Together, they announced Chery's official role as the exclusive mobility partner for the Games. Under the theme "With CHERY, Born to Rise!", this collaboration marks not only a deepening partnership between the two sides but also a strong recognition of Chery's brand strength and values.

The 2025 AYPG, guided by the motto "Born to Rise," champions the perseverance and fighting spirit of young athletes—a philosophy that resonates deeply with Chery's "Little Thatched Cottage" ethos of "fearing no hardship and never giving up." Zhu Shaodong remarked, "From our beginnings in 1997 to now ranking among the Fortune Global 500 and operating in over 120 countries and regions, This is Chery's 'rise.' We look forward to cheering on the 'rise' of every young athlete on the field."

Chery has previously built trust and shared purpose with Asian Paralympic organizations through initiatives such as supporting the Kazakhstan Children Paralympic Games and assisting with the General Assembly of Asian Paralympic Committee, paving the way for this cooperation. At the same time, Chery's long-term commitment to core R&D has equipped it with solid technological expertise and a global research network. These capabilities not only fuel product innovation but will also be channeled into event support and training solutions, offering athletes a reliable platform to pursue excellence. Within its ESG framework, Chery further connects business growth with social value through collaborations with international bodies like the International Union for Conservation of Nature and UNICEF, actively fulfilling its corporate responsibilities.

A dedicated Chery team has now been formed to coordinate global resources in support of Games preparations. As the 2025 AYPG is approaching, Chery will stand alongside every athlete with technological strength and a sense of duty, driven by the shared conviction: "With CHERY, Born to Rise!"

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2839305/20251205_153042.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/chery-partners-with-2025-asian-youth-para-games-taking-center-stage-in-global-sports-with-passion-and-aspiration-302633901.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Sport Sport Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Sberna: "Stem decisive per il futuro dei nostri giovani e della competitività europea"
Osservatorio Stem, De Luca (Deloitte): "Servono dati e strategie per colmare il divario di competenze in Europa"
New to go
Caporalato, Procura Milano indaga su 13 marchi di moda
News to go
Bonus giovani imprenditori under 35, come funziona
News to go
Atreju, tutto pronto per il tradizionale evento di Fratelli d'Italia
News to go
Atreju 2025, sabato al via la festa FdI
Pietrangeli, Abodi alla camera ardente: "E' giornata di dolce tristezza" - Video
News to go
Disoccupazione in calo, a ottobre -6%
Ryanair Prime, dopo 8 mesi chiude il piano sui voli scontati
Scuola, Valditara: "Mettere al centro la persona, orgoglioso dell’azione di governo"
Boldrini: "Albanese? Su La Stampa ha sbagliato, un attacco va condannato" - Video
News to go
Qualità della vita in Italia, ecco la classifica 2025 di dove si vive meglio


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza