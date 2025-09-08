Clarios Showcases Commitment to Powering Performance with New OPTIMA Race Battery Development and Partnership with F.A.T. International at IAA Mobility 2025

MUNICH, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarios, a global leader in advanced low-voltage battery technologies, will showcase the development of the new OPTIMA Race Battery at IAA Mobility 2025. The new battery combines lightweight construction, extreme durability, and advanced electronic integration. This milestone reflects Clarios' commitment to innovation in motorsports energy systems and lays the groundwork for future market introduction through the global OPTIMA brand.

The development of the OPTIMA Race Battery is part of Clarios' commitment to power performance at the highest level of motorsports and for the toughest conditions. Through its partnership with F.A.T. International, Clarios is underscoring its growing commitment to empowering motorsports and enthusiast communities around the world. This new partnership is on full display at IAA Mobility 2025, where Clarios is showcasing the Porsche 992 Dakar from the F.A.T. International collection. This one-of-one vehicle exemplifies high performance under demanding conditions and the capabilities of OPTIMA and Clarios technology.

The new OPTIMA Race Battery delivers exceptional performance with advanced lithium iron phosphate (LFP) technology, engineered for the extreme demands of motorsports. Weighing just over 4kg, it delivers over 1000A of cranking power and is rated IP69 for dust and water intrusion. Like all OPTIMA batteries, it offers extreme vibration resistance, ensuring durability in high-impact environments. The integrated Battery Management System (BMS) includes protections for short circuit, over/under voltage, current and temperature, as well as cell balancing, fault and error logging. A secondary constant 12V power supply supports critical systems, as mandated by FIA regulations. With an operating temperature range of −40°C to +85°C – virtually unheard of for LFP batteries – the OPTIMA Race Battery highlights Clarios' chemistry-agnostic approach to battery development.

A key differentiator is its advanced CAN communication capability, which enables real-time monitoring of all battery parameters and seamless integration with race vehicle systems. The battery also includes the FIA-required electrical power kill switch. In endurance races, this functionality allows the vehicle to automatically or manually switch to a secondary battery if the primary fails, ensuring uninterrupted performance.

"The OPTIMA Race Battery reflects our engineering team's commitment to solving real-world motorsports challenges," said Federico Morales-Zimmermann, Vice President & General Manager Global OEM Customers, Products, and Engineering at Clarios.

"It's not just about power — it's about powering performance and possibility at the highest level and in the most demanding conditions. This customer-inspired development program has united Clarios' technological expertise with the OPTIMA team's deep knowledge to deliver a new high-performance solution."

For technical specifications, product insights, and event highlights, visit https://www.optimabatteries.com or follow the launch across Clarios' digital channels.

About Clarios

Clarios is the global leader in advanced, low-voltage battery technologies for mobility. Our batteries and smart solutions power nearly every type of vehicle and are found in 1 of 3 cars on the road today. With around 18,000 employees in over 100 countries, we bring deep expertise to our Aftermarket and OEM partners, and reliability, safety and comfort to everyday lives. We answer to the planet with a rigorous sustainability focus – advancing best-in-class sustainability practices and advocating for them across our industry. We work to ensure 100% of our products sold are recyclable, and we recycle 8,000 batteries an hour in our network.

About F.A.T. International

F.A.T. International began as a European logistics company known for transporting fashion with express precision — a reputation cemented by its unexpected overall victory at Le Mans in 1994. Today, F.A.T. International has evolved into a lifestyle brand that produces clothing and creates standout offline experiences such as the FAT Ice Race and FAT Mankei. With their mission "Racing for a new Generation" their goal is to reshape motorsports from the ground up, F.A.T. is launching initiatives like the FAT Karting League to bring innovation and accessibility to grassroots racing.

About OPTIMA® Batteries

OPTIMA Batteries, a brand of Clarios, delivers high-performance energy solutions engineered for extreme conditions and motorsports applications. Known for its advanced lithium and AGM technologies, OPTIMA powers purpose-built race vehicles and supports innovation in low-voltage energy systems. The OPTIMA Race Battery reflects Clarios' commitment to performance, reliability, and sustainability. Learn more at https://www.optimabatteries.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767176/2025_09_Clarios_Optima_FAT.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2767177/Clarios_OPTIMA_Race_Battery.jpg

