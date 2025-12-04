Constellation Cold Logistics to enter the German market with strategic acquisition of Spedition Wohlert and Wohlert Kühl Logistik

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Cold Logistics ("Constellation"), a leading provider of cold-storage and temperature-controlled logistics, today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Spedition Wohlert and Wohlert Kühl Logistik in Germany.

This marks Constellation's entry into the German market, representing an important milestone in the wider European growth strategy. Through this partnership, Constellation strengthens its leadership position across Europe, adding 40,000 pallet positions of temperature-controlled space, innovative services and country-wide distribution with 150 vehicles providing less-than-truckload (LTL) and full-truckload (FTL) services.

Spedition Wohlert operates from two main cold stores in Schleswig-Holstein and three satellite locations in Teterow, Rastede, and Kassel, performing cross-docking services. The company offers an extensive range of value-added services designed to streamline logistics processes and deliver measurable benefits to customers. From comprehensive import and export solutions to blast freezing, order picking, and crate washing to meet customers' unique requirements.

Founded in 1950 by Willi Wohlert as a livestock trading and haulage company, the business grew and evolved under the leadership of Hans-Joachim Wohlert to also provide temperature-controlled warehousing. Julia and Jörn-Peer joined the family business and, together with Hans-Joachim, transformed the company into a full-service partner for the food industry. Over the years, Spedition Wohlert achieved significant growth and diversification in terms geographic reach and service offerings. This development continued with the Wohlert Family expanding the cold-storage and complementary capabilities over the past 15 years, while ensuring a proud tradition of customer commitment and operational excellence.

Carlos Rodriguez, CEO, Constellation, commented: "We are thrilled to partner with such an outstanding company and welcome the Wohlert team to the Constellation family. Their responsiveness, customer-focused culture, high-quality cold storage, and distribution infrastructure represent a major milestone to allow Constellation to enter the very important German market and further strengthen our European network. We are already working together on development plans to expand capacity at Bollingstedt to support existing and new customers."

Hans-Joachim Wohlert, Julia Will and Jörn-Peer Wohlert, added: "We are very proud of our journey and the great business our team and family built over the years. We share Constellation's values and vision, and are excited to partner in order to continue growing the business in Germany together with our customers and employees. We have interesting plans as the business enters a new phase of expansion, look forward to working with the Constellation team, leading this next chapter, and the shared success ahead."

As Europe's leading independent cold storage and logistics provider, Constellation operates across nine European countries with more than one million pallet positions. The Company remains focused on local market expertise, while leveraging the benefits of scale and capabilities from a pan-European network.

This partnership strengthens Constellation's strategy to develop a unified, best-in-class cold-logistics platform across Europe and establish a solid foundation in the German market, while maintaining the agility, customer focus and entrepreneurial spirit of locally led operations. Together, the combined businesses will continue to expand capacity, enhance service capabilities, and deliver long-term value for customers, employees, and partners across the supply chain.

For more information, please visit www.constellationcold.com

