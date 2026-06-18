Crisis24 Opens Global Maritime Operations Center in Manila to Power Intelligence, Consulting and Crisis Response Services

New 24/7 operations center anchors Crisis24's decades of maritime expertise in one of the world's leading seafaring nations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. and MANILA, Philippines, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced leader in integrated risk management, intelligence-led security and medical operations, personal protection, medical concierge and crisis consulting, today announced the launch of its new Maritime Operations Center (MOC) in Manila, Philippines.

The new MOC further strengthens Crisis24's maritime practice, which consolidates the heritage of Drum Cussac and NYA International and is trusted by leading ship owners, operators, insurers and law firms to address risks including piracy, geopolitical conflict, sanctions, regulatory shifts and AIS interference.

"Opening a new global Maritime Operations Center in Manila underscores the importance of our Crisis and Security Consulting team's work in this field. Frequently activated for sensitive and high-stakes matters, including piracy and kidnap cases and extracting crew members from active conflict zones, the Crisis24 maritime team is active 24/7 with global coverage across regions including the Indo-Pacific, Somalia, Nigeria and Haiti," said Sid Kosaraju, President at Crisis24.

End-to-End Maritime Capabilities

The new MOC houses a dedicated team delivering Crisis24's maritime services, which include:

The Crisis24 CSC Response Group deployed and supported on an unmatched 350+ crisis activations last year; on immediate notice to move, the team is ready to deploy to the Board room and conflict zone with current and competent full-time experts. Beyond this the Maritime team remains the most active and 'match fit' team in the industry.

Recent activity includes:

The new MOC is part of Crisis24's global network of operations centers, while its location in the Philippines provides access to the talent pool and expertise of one of the world's leading seafaring nations. To learn more about Crisis24's services, visit crisis24.com.

About Crisis24

Crisis24, a global, AI-enhanced provider of travel risk management, mass communications, critical event management, crisis-security consulting, personal protection solutions and global medical concierge capabilities, allows prominent organizations, disruptive brands and influential people to operate with confidence in an uncertain world. Backed by proprietary AI-enabled SaaS technologies, advanced Global Operations Centers, an extensive global footprint, and the largest team of private-sector intelligence analysts in the world, we deliver localized insights and global perspectives alongside medical, security, crisis response, embedded intelligence, and consultancy services as a preferred partner for Fortune 500 corporations. With a uniquely integrated and scalable platform, Crisis24 has an unrivaled financial profile that enables greater investment in technology than industry peers. For more information, visit crisis24.com or speak with a Crisis24 expert today.

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