Mercoledì 09 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 14:16
CUJO AI Expands Service Portfolio with Domos Acquisition

09 aprile 2025 | 11.04
The acquisition brings together device and application intelligence to help ISPs enhance network performance, improve user experiences, and unlock new revenue streams.

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CUJO AI, the global leader in device intelligence and network security, has announced a strategic acquisition of Domos, a pioneer in application outcome analytics and Network APIs.

Home users expect flawless gaming, video calls, and streaming, but traditional network performance metrics fail to diagnose or resolve common issues like lag, buffering, and dropped connections. Domos bridges this gap with its Quality of Outcome (QoO) framework, shifting the focus from abstract technical metrics to real-world outcomes, such as smooth video conferencing or lag-free gaming. By combining CUJO AI's device intelligence with Domos' application-specific insights, the acquisition sets a new standard for home network performance and customer satisfaction.

"With this acquisition, CUJO AI is solving a key challenge in modern connectivity—transforming network metrics into actionable insights that directly improve application performance," says Remko Vos, CEO, CUJO AI. "By integrating Domos' technology, we're providing network service providers with the intelligence to deliver smarter, more reliable networks while enhancing customer trust and loyalty." adds Vos.

Key Benefits of the Acquisition

"Domos' mission was always to make internet experiences better by bridging applications and networks," says Olav Nedrelid, co-founder and CEO of Domos. "By joining CUJO AI we can radically accelerate deployment of our technology to help NSPs create better application outcomes and new revenue streams."

Serving more than 60 million households globally, CUJO AI continues to lead in redefining the future of connected home intelligence as it integrates Domos' capabilities. This strategic alignment empowers network service providers to meet evolving market demands while delivering unmatched, AI-powered value to customers worldwide.

About CUJO AI: CUJO AI boosts the ability to understand, serve, and protect their customers with advanced cybersecurity and granular network and device intelligence for network service providers. CUJO AI's advanced AI algorithms help clients uncover previously unavailable insights to raise the bar for customer experience & retention with new value propositions and superior operational services. Fully compliant with all privacy regulations, CUJO AI services are trusted by the largest broadband operators worldwide, including Comcast, Charter Communications, T-Mobile USA, Deutsche Telekom, TELUS, Sky Italia, Rogers, Cox, Shaw, Videotron, BT and EE.

About Domos: Domos is the creator of the Quality of Outcome (QoO) framework, an IETF framework that translates complex network statistics into probabilities of perfect application outcomes. Domos provides QoO analytics software development kits (SDKs) for various use cases, improving internet experiences by enabling better communication between networks and applications.

CONTACT: Viktorija Vilke, viktorija@cujo.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2657831/CUJO_AI_Remko_Vos.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/692982/5251977/logo_black__1_Logo.jpg

