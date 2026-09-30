Daimon Robotics Showcases Tactile Intelligence Infrastructure for Physical AI at IROS 2026

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Daimon Robotics, a physical AI company focused on tactile intelligence, is showcasing its full-stack physical AI capabilities at IROS 2026 in Pittsburgh. Under the theme "From Touch to Intelligence," the company is presenting its tactile infrastructure and latest advances in dexterous robotic manipulation.

Building a Tactile Intelligence Infrastructure for Physical AI

As robots take on increasingly complex tasks in the physical world, perception must go beyond seeing objects and their surroundings. Contact, force, slip, and material response often determine whether an action succeeds — yet these physical properties remain difficult to capture through vision alone. Tactile sensing provides the missing layer of physical information, giving robots a more direct understanding of how they interact with the world.

Daimon is building an infrastructure that connects tactile perception, physical interaction data, and world models. At IROS, the company demonstrated three layers of this stack:

Daimon-TWM Makes Its First In-Person Public Demonstration Since Launch

IROS 2026 marks the first in-person public demonstration of Daimon-TWM since its launch in August. The model is demonstrated through two live autonomous manipulation tasks:

Across both tasks, Daimon-TWM uses tactile feedback to stay responsive to the physical state of the task, adapting its actions from one step to the next.

Grounding Physical AI in the Real World

Daimon is building tactile intelligence infrastructure to empower robots to learn, adapt, and perform increasingly dexterous manipulation in the physical world—moving robotics from seeing to feeling, and from understanding the world to interacting with it.

About Daimon Robotics

Daimon Robotics is dedicated to building a closed-loop Physical AI ecosystem that seamlessly integrates tactile sensing, data, and models. Driven by our breakthrough tactile technology, we empower robots with true physical intelligence.

Our core product portfolio features high-resolution, high-frequency vision-based tactile sensors, a VTLA multimodal data acquisition system, and a tactile-grounded physical world model, enabling robots to achieve robust and dexterous manipulation in the contact-rich and complex real world.

Originating from the robotics research team at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, Daimon Robotics officially commenced operations in 2023. The company is headquartered in Shenzhen, with an R&D branch in Hong Kong.

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