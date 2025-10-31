Dr. Pei-Zen Chang Appointed as New ITRI President

TAIPEI, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) announced the appointment of Dr. Pei-Zen Chang as its new President.

In his inaugural address, Dr. Chang emphasized that innovation remains the driving force behind Taiwan's industrial growth. He noted that amid global shifts and rapid technological advancement, ITRI will continue to serve as the government's most trusted think tank and the industry's most reliable technology partner.

Dr. Chang outlined three key priorities for ITRI moving forward: empowering talent through cross-institutional and interdisciplinary collaboration to advance cutting-edge technologies; accelerating industrial transformation across both high-tech and traditional sectors; and strengthening international engagement to connect Taiwan with global partners and promote the nation's innovation leadership worldwide.

Dr. Chang earned his Ph.D. in Theoretical and Applied Mechanics from Cornell University and a B.S. in Civil Engineering from National Taiwan University (NTU). A distinguished expert in technology policy and R&D management, he has held several prominent leadership positions, including Deputy Executive Secretary of the Executive Yuan's Science and Technology Group, Chairman of the Nanotechnology and Micro System Association, Secretary General of NTU, Executive Vice President of ITRI, and Dean of D-School @ NTU. His research interests encompass mechatronic systems, industrial sensing, and digital technologies.

About ITRI

Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) is one of the world's leading technology R&D institutions aiming to innovate a better future for society. Founded in 1973, ITRI has played a vital role in transforming Taiwan's industries from labor-intensive into innovation-driven. To address market needs and global trends, it has launched its 2035 Technology Strategy and Roadmap that focuses on innovation development in Smart Living, Quality Health, Sustainable Environment, and Resilient Society.

Over the years, ITRI has been dedicated to incubating startups and spinoffs, including well-known names such as UMC and TSMC. In addition to its headquarters in Taiwan, ITRI has branch offices in the U.S., Germany, the UK, Japan, and Thailand in an effort to extend its R&D scope and promote international cooperation across the globe. For more information, please visit https://www.itri.org/eng.

