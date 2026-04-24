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Driving the Future of Mobility with Technology: Chery at Beijing Auto Show 2026

24 aprile 2026 | 17.38
LETTURA: 2 minuti

WUHU, China, April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Beijing Auto Show 2026 opened on April 24, bringing together global automotive brands and advanced technologies. As a key barometer of the industry, the show serves as a platform for innovation and exchange. Chery Group appeared with its full brand lineup, including CHERY, EXEED, iCAUR, OMODA & JAECOO, and LEPAS. A total of 15 models made their global debut. The event welcomed over 4,000 guests from more than 100 countries, setting a new record for Chery in both scale and international reach.

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At the show, Chery presented breakthrough technologies and a forward-looking strategy. Built on a global brand ecosystem, core technology development, and new energy innovation, the company demonstrated capabilities reshaping industry competition and setting new benchmarks for value creation.

Deepening Global Layout: A Multi-Brand Portfolio Reshaping the Industry Landscape

With a five-brand portfolio developed through years of overseas experience, Chery has formed a multi-scenario ecosystem. Each brand targets specific segments, shifting from broad coverage to precise positioning. Key debuts included Tiggo V, ES GT, EX8, OMODA 4, right-hand-drive V27, and L6 BEV, covering family, premium, and youth mobility needs. The brands operate in synergy, sharing resources and technologies to drive Chery's shift from scale expansion to value upgrading.

Advanced Architecture Redefines the Upper Limit of Experience: Digital Chassis Breaks the Boundaries of Smart Mobility

Chery showcased next-generation architecture innovations. The Feiyu Digital Intelligent Chassis i integrates steer-by-wire and brake-by-wire, enabling 90 km/h moose test performance and zero-radius tank turns. The GAIA All-Domain System combines amphibious mobility with satellite communication, redefining the vehicle as an all-scenario mobility terminal. The industry-first full-domain 48V system improves efficiency by 15% and meets ASIL D safety standards.

Through continuous breakthroughs, Chery is evolving from a technology follower into a standards setter in global smart mobility.

Full-Chain Energy Efficiency Management Enables Technology Accessibility: System Innovation Addressing Global Mobility Challenges

Chery introduced a full life-cycle energy efficiency system. The KunPeng High Efficiency Engine achieves 48.57% thermal efficiency and 4.0 kWh/L conversion. The DHT360 hybrid system delivers up to 360 kW, enabling full-speed electric driving. The Rhino Battery offers high safety and fast charging, reaching 80% in 12 minutes. The system supports a more efficient and sustainable mobility future.

Website: https://www.cheryinternational.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2965344/Image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/driving-the-future-of-mobility-with-technology-chery-at-beijing-auto-show-2026-302753066.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

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