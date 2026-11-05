e-Crime Bureau Signs Cybersecurity Partnership With Smart Africa, Reinforcing Its Global Expansion

The firm's Europe Operations Hub in Como (Italy) to mobilise Italian and EU partners in support of the partnership.

COMO, ITALY / DUBAI, UAE / ACCRA, GHANA – African Media Agency – 5 November 2026 – e-Crime Bureau, an ISO/IEC 27001-certified cybersecurity consulting firm, and the Smart Africa Secretariat have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen cybersecurity innovation and capacity development across Africa.

Signed on November 2, 2026, in Accra, on the sidelines of the 15th Africa Internet Governance Forum (AfIGF), the agreement establishes collaboration across three areas: people, processes and technology.

The Bureau’s Europe Operations Hub, based in Como, Italy, will support the implementation of the MoU through technology, research and innovation and partnerships, as well as standardisation. Drawing on its network across Italy and the wider European Union, the Hub will bring Italian and EU partners on board to support the initiatives to be implemented under the partnership.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Lacina Koné, Director General and CEO, Smart Africa, said: “Through our collaboration with e-Crime Bureau, we aim to strengthen cybersecurity expertise and advance the protection of critical digital infrastructure across the continent.”

The partnership follows e-Crime Bureau’s global restructuring, anchored by hubs in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, building on 15 years of experience to serve clients across international markets.

The Europe Hub focuses on standards, certifications, regulatory best practices, research, innovation and technology partnerships, and coordinates engagements with development partners. The Middle East hub in Dubai, UAE leads business development and service delivery, while the African hub in Accra, Ghana, focuses on talent & skills development and project execution.

Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, Executive Chairman of e-Crime Bureau, said: “Our expansion, and our partnership with Smart Africa, marks a new era for the Bureau. With global hubs in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, we serve as a bridge that connects expertise, talent, experience, insights and technology.”

This partnership brings together Smart Africa’s cybersecurity work and e-Crime Bureau’s expertise to advance cybersecurity innovation and capability development across Africa, while strengthening the Bureau’s operations on the continent.

About e-Crime Bureau

e-Crime Bureau is a global cybersecurity consulting firm operating across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, combining technical expertise and practical experience to help clients anticipate threats, respond proactively and build lasting resilience. https://www.e-crimebureau.com/

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