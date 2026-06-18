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Eforthink Launches Indoor Navigation and Spatial Services for UWB-Enabled Smartphones

18 giugno 2026 | 04.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

CHENGDU, China, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eforthink has announced its UWB Indoor Navigation and Spatial Services Solution, enabling centimeter-level indoor positioning and navigation for UWB-enabled smartphones in large venues such as shopping malls, airports, hospitals, exhibition centers, museums, and stadiums. The solution turns smartphones into positioning devices. It eliminates the need for dedicated user-side tags or handheld devices while delivering high-precision navigation and operational insights.

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Built on a downlink UWB DL-TDoA(Downlink Time Difference of Arrival) architecture, the system integrates UWB anchors, spatial maps, and advanced navigation algorithms to provide real-time indoor positioning, arrival detection, multi-floor route planning, and spatial analytics for venue operations. Eforthink is among the first companies to validate end-to-end indoor positioning across both iOS and Android ecosystems, accelerating the global adoption of indoor location services for UWB-enabled smartphones.

The announcement comes as the industry moves toward greater interoperability and broader deployment of UWB-enabled smartphone services. With the downlink architecture, smartphones receive anchor broadcasts and compute their positions locally, enabling high-density scalability for crowded spaces while ensuring user privacy and data security.

Beyond basic navigation, the solution provides spatial intelligence capabilities for venue operators, including visitor flow analysis, POI calibration, dwell-time statistics, and emergency guidance. Key applications range from entrance-to-parking and parking-to-store navigation in retail complexes, to seamless wayfinding in transportation hubs, hospitals, museums, exhibition centers, and large public venues. This allows operators to improve the visitor experience, reduce congestion, and optimize operations.

Eforthink also makes its capabilities available to the ecosystem through SDKs and APIs, supporting integration with map platforms, venue management systems, ticketing and parking systems, smartphone ecosystems, and location-based service platforms. The company is actively seeking global partners to co-develop real-world applications, expand spatial service use cases, and accelerate the deployment of next-generation indoor navigation powered by UWB-enabled smartphones.

With this launch, Eforthink aims to empower venues and partners with smart indoor navigation tools to make large indoor spaces fully navigable, measurable, and operationally intelligent.

Contact channels:

Official Web: www.eforthink.comEmail: service@eforthink.com.cn Social Media: LinkedIn:  linkedin.com/company/110192592TikTok:  @eforlink_official  Facebook:  facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550340266779  

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