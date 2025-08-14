circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress

Embark on a Dream Journey: "Thai’d Up This Summer" with Amazing Thailand 2025

Embark on a Dream Journey:
14 agosto 2025 | 20.42
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 August 2025 - To celebrate the Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), proudly launches the "Your Dream of Thailand Academy" campaign under the vibrant theme Thai'd Up This Summer. The initiative highlights diverse tourism pathways with a special emphasis on Thailand's "Hidden Gems" enchanting destinations that promise authentic, unforgettable travel experiences.

This August, four lucky young explorers (ages 18–25) from across Europe will win an all-inclusive summer adventure to Thailand - each accompanied by their closest companion. This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity will immerse participants in a Summer Camp-style journey curated to showcase the country's rich culture, natural beauty, and unique charm.

Participants will engage in meaningful travel experiences - from local interactions to hands-on cultural discovery—while celebrating Thailand's reputation for hospitality and wonder. The campaign supports TAT's mission to expand regional tourism routes and elevate travel experiences through creativity and inclusivity.

How to Enter: Simply write in 100 words or fewer why you and your travel buddy deserve to win this ultimate summer trip to Thailand. Submit your entry via the official contest platform at AXN Asia.

Don't miss this extraordinary chance to experience what makes Thailand truly Amazing. We're waiting for you—Sawasdee and see you soon.

Contatti:
Immediapress
Media Contact:
Warunee Promnon (Pom)
IS PROMPT CO., LTD.
Email: Mkt@isprompt.co.th
Tel: +66 974289 549

COMUNICATO STAMPA SPONSORIZZATO: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dal soggetto che lo emette. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Thailandia Turismo Viaggi Summer Camp
Vedi anche
News to go
Bollette luce e gas, cosa cambia dal 2026
Abbandono di cani e gatti in Italia: i numeri, cosa si rischia
Schlein: "Ecco 5 priorità per ridare speranza al Paese" - Video
Schlein: "Salario minimo e prezzo energia, governo intervenga subito" - Video
News to go
Ferragosto fuori casa per 6 italiani su 10
News to go
Incendi, terreni bruciati aumentati del 60%
Appicca incendio in Irpinia, 58enne incastrato da telecamere - Video
News to go
Inflazione, carrello della spesa sempre più caro: +3,2% a luglio
Francia, l'ultimo strillone di Parigi decorato da Macron: il suo racconto al Tg1
Trump 'regala' l'Alaska a Putin: "Venerdì lo vedo in Russia" - Video
Incendio sull'A1, a fuoco ruota cisterna Gpl: le immagini - Video
News to go
Vacanze estate 2025, fuga dall'afa: boom turisti in montagna


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza