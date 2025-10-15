essential COSTA RICA and Amazon Ads join forces to promote Costa Rican produce across Spain, the United Kingdom, and Germany

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of positioning Costa Rican agricultural products in key European markets, the country brand essential COSTA RICA has launched the campaign "The Natural Choice" in collaboration with Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab. The initiative will run across multiple Amazon touchpoints in Spain, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

"The Natural Choice" showcases Costa Rica's signature exports — including pineapples, bananas, cassava, and coffee — as premium products cultivated under the highest ethical and quality standards. These attributes align with European consumers' growing interest in health, wellbeing, and sustainable lifestyles.

The campaign, designed exclusively for European audiences, features hand-drawn illustrations with organic shapes and natural textures, creating a distinct visual identity that reflects the authentic, artisanal character of Costa Rican exports. This artistic approach offers a deliberate contrast to digital or AI-generated imagery, reinforcing the campaign's central message: making the natural choice.

"Through The Natural Choice campaign, we are sharing not only our high-quality products but also a part of our country's story and essence," said Adriana Acosta, Director of the Country Brand essential COSTA RICA. "This initiative reminds European consumers that, amid so many artificial options, Costa Rica offers fresh, carefully cultivated products designed to promote wellbeing around the world."

Starting October 15, the campaign will appear across Amazon touchpoints, creating an immersive brand experience that highlights the quality and sustainability of Costa Rican exports.

Consumers in Spain, the United Kingdom, and Germany will encounter the campaign through the following activations:

Kate McCagg, Head of Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab, said: "I love that every detail of this campaign – the colours, the illustrations – celebrates the vibrancy of Costa Rica and piques curiosity, while the recipes inspire customers to take action and enjoy the flavours of its produce. All while building awareness for an inspiring model for sustainable tourism and business."

