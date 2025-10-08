circle x black
European Bitcoiners Can Finally 'Live the Standard' as Bringin's All-In-One Bitcoin App Goes Live

08 ottobre 2025
TALLINN, Estonia, Oct. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For too long, bitcoiners who self-custody have suffered clunky offramps, worried about banking blocks, and struggled to actually use bitcoin for everyday purchases. Now, after 18 months of beta testing and around 1,000 early users moving over €6 million, the Bringin full release is live, opening the doors for bitcoiners in the eurozone to save, store, send, receive, and spend Bitcoin in one simple app and finally 'live the standard'.

3 Ways to Live the Standard with Bringin:

satoshi@bringin.xyz

The Control Center for Your Daily Finances

With Bringin's new in app self-custodial Lightning wallet built on Breez SDK, users no longer need to manage external wallets to live on Bitcoin. Sending, receiving, or converting sats into euros all happens within the app, making it a complete Bitcoin control center. This simplifies daily use for bitcoiners and onboards newbies to the full spectrum of Bitcoin use in one go.

On/off ramps, self-payments, tap-to-pay cards, and money management tools are available under one roof for the first time in the eurozone. After a simple verification process, Bringin users gain keys to unlock true BTC-fiat interoperability.

Download the Bringin app on Android or iPhone today, and start living the standard.

