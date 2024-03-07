Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 07 Marzo 2024
Aggiornato: 09:53
Explore Outdoor Night Vision Experiences with Guide sensmart's Latest Products Showcased at IWA Germany

07 marzo 2024 | 09.00
LETTURA: 1 minuti

NUREMBERG, Germany, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The IWA OutdoorClassics 2024 held annually in Nuremberg, Germany, is widely regarded for its professionalism and size. It is recognized as Europe's largest exhibition for tactical, hunting, and outdoor equipment. The event brings together well-known professional brands and showcases a variety of new technology and equipment. Outdoor sports enthusiasts, hunters, and tactical fans from around the world attend the exhibition.

Guide sensmart showcased a range of innovative thermal imaging cameras, including some of its classic products in the exhibition. The company received high praise from its customers who were mainly outdoor enthusiasts and professionals. Customers were impressed with the design and technological advancements of the products. The event also marked the debut of two new products, the TJ series handheld thermal imaging monocular and the TB series clip-on thermal imaging attachment, both of which received a lot of attention from the attendees.

TJ series handheld thermal imaging monocularThis series exhibits remarkable performance, clear image quality, and extended endurance, rendering it a desirable companion for nighttime pursuits. The TJ LRF series is designed with a simplistic exterior and discreet buttons, facilitating its operation with equal ease for both left and right-handed users. This feature enables users to swiftly and accurately observe targets in the dark, enhancing their efficiency.

TB series clip-on thermal imaging attachmentTo ensure user comfort and product portability, the TB series features a magnesium alloy shell that is over 20% lighter than similar products. Additionally, the device boasts a compact and smaller design. The full HD AMOLED display provides a clearer picture and allows the user to observe more details on the screen.

About Guide sensmart

Guide sensmart manufactures systematic infrared thermal imaging products, with a marketing service network that spans 70 countries and regions worldwide. For more information, please visit https://www.guideir.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356881/Guide_sensmart_at_the_IWA_OutdoorClassics_2024.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2356882/TJ_series_handheld_thermal_imaging_monocular___TB_series_clip_on_thermal_imaging_attachment.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/explore-outdoor-night-vision-experiences-with-guide-sensmarts-latest-products-showcased-at-iwa-germany-302082603.html

