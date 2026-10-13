EXPO 2027 Belgrade Highlights Tourism and Business Opportunities in Zagreb

ZAGREB, Croatia, Oct. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Croatian tourism professionals and businesses will meet Serbian counterparts today for the "Visit Serbia B2B Networking" event, exploring cooperation opportunities ahead of EXPO 2027 Belgrade, the first Specialised Expo in the Western Balkans.

The event will showcase Serbia's tourism offering and business opportunities linked to EXPO 2027 through presentations, targeted B2B meetings, a press conference, panel discussion and cocktail reception.

Igor Kovačević, Chief Operations Officer (COO) and Director of the International Participants Department at EXPO 2027, said:

"Expo 2027 Belgrade is an opportunity for the entire region. As the first specialised Expo hosted in the Western Balkans, it will bring companies, institutions and tourism professionals from across the region together to cooperate, share expertise and develop new business opportunities. We want companies across the region to see the exhibition as a platform to connect with partners and benefit from the opportunities it creates, now and for years to come," Kovačević said.

Building on Croatia–Serbia Business Links

According to the Croatian Chamber of Economy, bilateral trade reached nearly EUR 2.5 billion in 2025, reflecting close economic ties across sectors including tourism, transport, energy, IT, construction and agriculture.

The Zagreb event is part of the international "Visit Serbia" roadshow, which showcases Serbia's tourism and business potential ahead of EXPO 2027 Belgrade.

Event Details

Date: 14 October 2026

Venue: Hotel Westin, Kršnjavoga 1, Zagreb, Croatia

About EXPO 2027 Belgrade

Under the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All", EXPO 2027 Belgrade will take place from 15 May to 15 August 2027. More than 140 international participants have confirmed participation, with several million visits expected over 93 days.

Press contact: expo.serbia@mcgroup.com

More detailed information about Expo 2027 Belgrade can be found at the following LINK.

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