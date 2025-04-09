circle x black
Mercoledì 09 Aprile 2025
10:45
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Gedeon Richter: Cariprazine shows effectiveness in the treatment of mental health disorders with combined substance use disorder

09 aprile 2025 | 10.44
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BUDAPEST, Hungary, April 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 33rd Annual Meeting of the European Psychiatric Association (EPA; 5-8th April, Madrid), new analyses of cariprazine studies were presented by Gedeon Richter Plc. The scientific posters showed that cariprazine seems to be an appropriate treatment option for a difficult-to-treat patient population, schizophrenia patients with multiple psychotic episodes and cannabis use disorder. Three further scientific posters were presented, and a joint session with partner company Recordati was organized focusing on the advantages of treatment with third generation antipsychotics. Finally, a novel transdiagnostic scale for quantifying and visualizing the severity of symptoms in patients with different psychiatric conditions was also shown at EPA.

The first scientific poster evaluated the effectiveness of cariprazine in dual schizophrenia patients with multiple schizophrenia episodes and cannabis use disorder. The results of the 6-month observational study showed that cariprazine seems to be an effective treatment option for this patient population. The second poster showed that the sex of patients does not seem to significantly influence risk of relapse, and that cariprazine decreases the risk of relapse compared to placebo in both males and females. The third poster evaluated the progression and treatment of negative symptoms in female patients during their hospital-stay. Importantly, results indicated cariprazine to be the first choice of medication both as mono- and polytherapy, resulting in significant decrease of negative symptoms during hospitalization. Finally, the fourth poster collected all available evidence on cariprazine-clozapine augmentation strategy, showing that it appears to be promising for treatment-resistant schizophrenia, particularly for negative symptoms with favorable safety outcomes.

In addition, Richter and Recordati organized a scientific symposium titled "Partial activity, full impact: innovations in schizophrenia treatment", where experts discussed the potential of dopamine receptor partial agonists and the importance of understanding the mechanism of action to differentiate and personalize therapies.

On the 4th of April, during a Scientific Event involving around 100 doctors, the importance of utilizing measurement-based care in everyday psychiatric practice was highlighted: Professor Christoph U. Correll and an expert from Gedeon Richter presented a novel transdiagnostic scalefor quantifying-visualizing symptom severity in patients with different psychiatric conditions.

Cariprazine is available in 67 countries globally, and the number of total patients treated from launch in Europe and US is around 1.700.000 (different indications).

About Richter

About Recordati

About Cariprazine

Media-contact: Zsuzsa Beke, Head of PR, zs.beke@gedeonrichter.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gedeon-richter-cariprazine-shows-effectiveness-in-the-treatment-of-mental-health-disorders-with-combined-substance-use-disorder-302423265.html

