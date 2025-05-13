Hong Kong and Qatar: Partnering for Success

Visa-free travel arrangement and 35 bilateral accords signed

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 May 2025 - Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR)'s Chief Executive John Lee is leading a delegation of over 50 business leaders from Hong Kong and Mainland China to Qatar and Kuwait to forge closer connections and promote the city's advantages to the Middle East. This historic visit marks the first time that Mainland entrepreneurs have joined an official overseas Hong Kong delegation.

"The composition of the delegation demonstrates Hong Kong's unique role as a 'super connector' and 'super value-adder' under the principle of 'one country, two systems'", Mr Lee said. "Hong Kong is dedicated to capitalising on its connectivity with both Mainland China and the world, collaborating and synergising with economies and enterprises that are eager to pursue high-quality development with us."

The first stop in Qatar (May 10-12) yielded significant results, including the signing and announcement of 35 bilateral accords covering areas such as economic co-operation, investment, finance, legal collaboration and innovation and technology (I&T). These included a tripartite agreement among organisations from Hong Kong, Mainland China and Qatar focusing on fintech collaboration, showcasing Hong Kong's bridging role between different economies.

In addition to Hong Kong-Qatar co-operation, two agreements were reached between enterprises from Mainland China and Qatar, fostering co-operation in financial services and high-end manufacturing.

HKSAR's Chief Executive John Lee (seventh right) witnesses agreements signed between government department, enterprises, and institutions from Hong Kong, Mainland China and Qatar.

Mr Lee meets the Amir of the State of Qatar, High Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani (right).

Speaking at a business luncheon in Doha (May 12) themed "Partnering for Success – Hong Kong as a 'Super Connector' and 'Super Value-Adder', Mr Lee unveiled a new arrangement allowing HKSAR passport holders to visit Qatar visa-free for up to 30 days. He also said that Hong Kong and Qatar have substantially concluded the negotiations on an Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement.

On arriving in Qatar (May 11), Mr Lee met the Amir of the State of Qatar, High Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, His Excellency Mohammed bin Ali Al Mannai, to exchange views on strengthening bilateral relations and economic co-operation between Hong Kong and Qatar.

Qatar is Hong Kong's third-largest trading partner in the Middle East with bilateral trade in goods worth US$1.6 billion last year. Mr Lee said that there is plenty of room for further growth in trade and business between the two places.

During a visit to the Qatar Investment Authority, Mr Lee was briefed on the operation and investment strategies of the sovereign wealth fund, and explored with the Qatar Investment Authority the development and co-operation opportunities for both sides in finance and the economy.

With I&T being an area of great potential for bilateral collaboration, Mr Lee and other delegation members visited Lusail City, one of the country's flagship smart cities, to understand how the city integrates I&T with urban planning and infrastructure development. Mr Lee highlighted that both Hong Kong and Qatar attach great importance to technological development and regard artificial intelligence as an engine of new economic development.

Mr Lee tours Lusail City in Qatar.



Delegation members also toured the National Museum of Qatar to learn about the country's history and rich cultural heritage.

Before departing for Kuwait, Mr Lee took the chance to visit an autonomous vehicle project at Doha Hamad International Airport. The project is designed by a Mainland Chinese tech firm with its international headquarters in Hong Kong, and first piloted at Hong Kong International Airport. "This exemplifies our role as a launchpad for global innovation," Mr Lee said.



