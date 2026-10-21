HSG Laser Unveils New Flagship Machine at EuroBLECH 2026, Powering Productivity for European Manufacturers

HANNOVER, Germany, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- HSG Laser is showcasing its latest laser cutting and intelligent manufacturing solutions at EuroBLECH 2026, held from October 20–23 at the Hannover Exhibition Centre. Under the theme "Powering Productivity with HSG," HSG is presenting its latest innovations at Booth 15-F42, including the European debut of its new flagship GV, alongside the launch of GFA PRO and AI CutPilot, as well as the European debut of its high-speed laser solutions G3015T and R2 PRO.

Expanding High-Performance Laser Solutions

The new GFA PRO is engineered for large-format metal processing, addressing challenges such as large footprints, low speed, unstable thick-plate performance, and high operating costs. Making their European debut, the G3015T and R2 PRO expand HSG's high-speed laser lineup for sheet and tube processing, helping manufacturers improve throughput, flexibility, and production efficiency.

"HSG Laser's European footprint has grown steadily, with more than 2,000 units delivered and a new showroom opening soon this year," said Shawn Wang, Vice President of HSG Laser. "Our latest launches at EuroBLECH mark another step forward, combining high-performance equipment with intelligent technologies and localized support to deliver greater productivity for European customers."

Recognized by MM MaschinenMarkt Germany

Built for the European market, HSG Laser earned the "International Spotlight" award from MM MaschinenMarkt Germany's Chief Editor for its GV and AI CutPilot. The GV combines cutting, beveling, countersinking, and chamfering in one machine to streamline pre-welding workflows and boost efficiency. AI CutPilot is HSG's industry-first, self-developed AI system that turns laser-cutting expertise into a reusable, scalable machine capability, helping reduce trial work and improve first-pass yield. The award further highlights HSG Laser's technological strength and growing presence in the European market.

Strengthening Local Operations in Europe

As part of its continued commitment to supporting manufacturers worldwide, HSG Laser is further strengthening its localized operations in Europe. On 10th November, HSG will open its new showroom in Düsseldorf, Germany under the theme "Go Global, Link Local." The new showroom will bring HSG's latest machines, technologies, and expertise closer to European customers, creating more opportunities for direct engagement and local support. This expansion further strengthens HSG's presence in Europe and its ability to provide responsive, customer-focused solutions tailored to local manufacturing needs.

About HSG Laser

Founded in 2006, HSG Laser is a leading global manufacturer of intelligent metal processing equipment, specializing in laser cutting, tube processing, bending, and welding automation systems. With a presence in over 100 countries and regional centers across Europe, North America, Japan, India, and Asia-Pacific, HSG Laser is committed to driving the transformation of manufacturing through innovation, reliability, and artificial intelligence.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hsg-laser-unveils-new-flagship-machine-at-euroblech-2026-powering-productivity-for-european-manufacturers-302915275.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.