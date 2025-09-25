circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress

Huawei ReleasestheISP/MSP Business Success Driven by RAMS White Paper

25 settembre 2025 | 10.25
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 25 September 2025 - During HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, Huawei released the ISP/MSP Business Success Driven by RAMS White Paper at the summit themed "Powering the ISP/MSP Industry with All Intelligence and Resilience." The white paper introduces the RAMS framework—ROI, Availability, Maintenance, and Security, aiming to help ISPs and MSPs thrivewith AI by transitioning from providing connectivity to offering intelligent services.

York Yue, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of ISP & OTT BU, noted, "AI is advancing rapidly. To navigate changes, data centers and ISPs must focus on three aspects.The first is to increase bandwidth to handle explosive traffic growth and changesin traffic direction. Second, they must optimize data center deployment to meet AI'sstrict latency requirements. Finally, they must enhance the five-nines (99.999%) reliability standard to ensure the stable operation of AI applications.Huawei is committed to collaborating with customers and partners, leveraging our cutting-edge AI technology and extensive industry know-how, to drive infrastructure upgrades and build a solid foundation for the intelligent world."

Huang Dachuan, CTO of Huawei'sICT Marketing and Solution Sales Department, highlighted that to support 24/7, multi-scenario, real-time intelligent services, ISPs and MSPs must build intelligent networks for lossless transmission, ultra-high bandwidth, flexible expansion, and convenient deployment. "Driven by the vision of intelligence and resilience, Huawei has proposed the intelligent RAMS framework, which integrates flexible access networks, evolvable transport networks, and intelligent cloud platforms," said Huang. "RAMS allows for on-demand service expansion, automated O&M, and intelligent fault rectification. This boostsnetwork reliability, security, and user experience."

The ISP/MSP Business Success Driven by RAMS White Paperproposes the RAMS target architecture and draws on real-world scenarios to examine solutions for ROI optimization, differentiated service offerings,intelligent network operations, and high-reliability transport networks. Its purpose is to provide technical support for ISPs and MSPs to build intelligent, resilient networks, driving innovation and growth.

Huaweihas been providing cutting-edge productsandsolutions for more than 5,000 ISPs and MSPs across over 120 countries and regions. Looking ahead, Huawei will double down on its R&D investment in AI-networkintegration and work closer with customers and partners to promote the implementation and large-scale commercial use of innovative technology.

Contatti:
Immediapress
Media Contact for this press release:
hwebgcomms@huawei.com

COMUNICATO STAMPA SPONSORIZZATO: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dal soggetto che lo emette. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Huawei ISP/MSP RAMS AI Data Center Intelligenza Artificiale
Vedi anche
Antonio Marras porta il Bloomsbury Group ad Alghero - Video
Meloni: "Palestina? Pressione politica va fatta su Hamas" - Video
Trump, il gobbo e il problema tecnico all'Onu: "Sono guai" - Video
Meloni a New York per l'assemblea Onu, videonews del nostro inviato
Roma, si schianta in moto sulla pensilina del bus vicino alla Sinagoga: le immagini - Video
News to go
Giorgetti: "Possibile deficit sotto il 3% già quest'anno"
News to go
Ecobonus e bonus casa, i requisiti: come richiederli
Caso Grillo jr., condannati tutti gli imputati: videonews dalla nostra inviata
Processo Grillo jr, l'avvocato Bongiorno: "Commossa dal pianto della mia assistita" - Video
News to go
Scontri ai cortei per Gaza: guerriglia a Milano, caos in tangenziale a Bologna - Video
News to go
Pil, Istat conferma +0,7% nel 2024
News to go
Rifiuti, in arrivo il bonus Tari: come funziona


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza