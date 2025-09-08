Iberdrola and DXC Successfully Complete Major Technology Modernization Project

DXC helps Iberdrola migrate core business systems to the cloud in one of Spanish energy sector's largest IT transformation projects

MADRID, Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Iberdrola, a global energy leader headquartered in Bilbao, Spain, has partnered with DXC, a leading Fortune 500 global IT services provider, to successfully complete a multi-year project to modernize its most critical systems.

By working with DXC to migrate its core business systems to the cloud, Iberdrola has transformed its operations to thrive in an increasingly dynamic energy market, where agility, efficiency, and innovation are essential to sustaining its leadership.

The project was one of the largest and most complex IT modernization projects ever in the Spanish energy sector and involved moving 180 terabytes of data and over 30 million lines of code from a legacy mainframe environment to the Azure cloud.

The transformation has enabled greater automation, more responsive customer service, while reducing costs, and providing opportunities to integrate AI technologies and services.

"The modernization of our core systems has been a crucial milestone in Iberdrola's digitalization strategy. It allows us to face new business challenges, maintain our global leadership, and quickly adapt to major changes ahead," said Sergio Merchán, Global CIO of Iberdrola. "Thanks to DXC, we now have a more modern, efficient, and scalable technology platform ready to evolve with us."

A Platform for Growth and InnovationDXC led Iberdrola's transformation using automation technologies, which allowed it to continue updating and improving its applications without interrupting day-to-day operations.

The cloud-based platform enhances process efficiency and enables Iberdrola to seamlessly replicate the model across other countries, while ensuring compliance with local regulations, a critical capability in the highly regulated energy sector.

"For Iberdrola, we successfully modernized the company's technology to accelerate innovation, all while maintaining seamless business continuity," said Alfonso García Muriel, President of DXC Technology Spain and Portugal. "Our goal was to make technology a growth engine for Iberdrola, allowing them to be more agile, efficient, and future-ready. With our customer-centric approach, industry expertise, and deep partnership with Iberdrola, we delivered on this mission."

Commitment to Sustainability and Digital TransformationThe modernization reinforces the group's commitment to innovation and environmental sustainability by reducing energy consumption and optimizing resources - core pillars in the global energy transition.

With deep IT engineering skills, industry expertise and a successful track record of execution, DXC helps global companies modernize core systems and infrastructure to lead in an AI-powered world.

