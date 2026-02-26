IEI Showcases Resilient, Security-Governed Edge Infrastructure at Embedded World 2026: Empowering Enterprises to Confidently Accelerate Digital Transformation

Demonstrating secure-by-design industrial platforms that combine Edge AI performance, lifecycle cybersecurity governance, and mission-critical resilience.

TAIPEI, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IEI Integration Corp. (IEI) today announced its showcase lineup for Embedded World 2026 (Hall 3, Booth #3-359). Under the theme "Resilient Backbone of Smart Factories and Buildings," IEI will demonstrate how its secure-by-design industrial platforms provide high availability, redundancy, and virtualization—empowering enterprises to confidently accelerate their digital transformation with reliability and intelligence.

As Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) converge, industrial operators must protect infrastructure, maintain uptime, and prepare for regulatory requirements such as NIS2 and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). IEI's showcase emphasizes resilience—keeping systems secure and operational under cyber threats, harsh environments, and continuous 24/7 workloads.

Strategic Highlights: From Risk to Readiness"Industrial operators are facing a dual challenge: deploying increasingly demanding AI workloads at the edge while navigating evolving cybersecurity regulations such as NIS2 and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)," said YT LEE, VP of IEI Integration Corp. At Embedded World 2026, we are demonstrating how IEI solutions help customers transition from risk exposure to operational readiness by bridging the gap between high-performance computing and strict security governance.

Four Pillars of Resilient Edge Infrastructure:

About IEI Integration Corp.IEI Integration Corp. is a global provider of industrial computing solutions focused on Edge AI, remote infrastructure management, and ruggedized embedded systems for smart manufacturing, intelligent buildings, transportation, and mission-critical industrial applications worldwide.

