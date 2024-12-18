Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 18 Dicembre 2024
comunicato stampa

iM Global Partner launches Eurozone multi-cap fund

18 dicembre 2024
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PARIS and LONDON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- iM Global Partner (iMGP) has announced the launch of a new Eurozone equities fund, iMGP Euro Select Fund, to be managed by its Partner Zadig Asset Management (Zadig), a European equity specialist. This multi-cap fund will focus on Eurozone companies and is planned to be a "one stop shop" for clients who wish to gain access to the best ideas of Zadig Asset Management.

 

 

It will be co-managed by seasoned portfolio managers Francesco Rustici (mid and small caps) and Régis Bégué (large caps).

Francesco Rustici is co-manager of the Memnon Opportunities Fund and is AAA-rated by Citywire. He is ranked 2nd out of 263 fund managers in the Equity – European Small & Medium Companies category over 3 years for total return and brings over 28 years of experience to the fund. 

Régis Bégué is currently Partner of Zadig Asset Management and the co-manager of the Memnon European Equity Fund and has more than 29 years of experience. He joined Zadig in April 2024 after a successful career at Lazard Frères Gestion where he was Managing Director and responsible for running €10bn in client assets (in 2023) of which €6 bn was in European equities.

The Zadig team believes in truly active management and focuses on high-conviction investments and opportunistic stock picking with a style-neutral approach. The fund will be built on a valuation-driven, bottom-up process and will have balanced exposure to cyclical, growth, defensive and financial themes, investing in those companies offering, what the Zadig team believes to be, are among the best risk/return profile.

The fund has a multi-cap, blend style and has a high focus on alpha generation. The current portfolio holds 40 stocks (and can go up to a maximum of 50). It will maintain a minimum of 50% exposure to large caps and a maximum of 50% exposure to mid caps with a significant focus on liquidity.

The fund will be SFDR[1] Article 8 and, for French investors, it will comply with the PEA (Plan d'Epargne en Actions) rules. Local registration for retail distribution is currently ongoing.

[1] SFDR Article 8 funds promote/integrate environmental and/or social characteristics and incorporate good governance practices into their investment strategy. More information on sustainability-related characteristics and/or objectives can be found here : https://www.imgp.com/en/sustainability.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583003/iM_Global_Partner.jpgLogo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957526/iM_Global_Partner_Logo.jpg

 

 

CONTACT: media@imgp.com 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/im-global-partner-launches-eurozone-multi-cap-fund-302333712.html

