inCruises Breakthrough Year Continues with Record-Setting Revenue and Activations

25 giugno 2025 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Bold Partner-led strategies continue to build momentum and produce all-time highs in Activation and Premium Memberships revenue

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- inCruises, the world’s most valuable subscription-based travel rewards club, is pleased to announce that total revenue for May surpassed $31 million—the latest milestone in a sustained, record-setting trajectory. The impressive results were powered by a surge in Premium Memberships and growing global momentum tied to the company’s AMP UP field initiatives.

“May was another exciting step forward as we continue to execute our bold expansion vision,” said Michael “Hutch” Hutchison, Co-Founder and CEO of inGroup International. “We saw meaningful progress in virtually every key performance area of the business. Our field leaders are driving growth across global markets, and the tools and support systems we’ve built to empower them are translating directly into results. The numbers matter; what they represent matters more: a high-performing, values-driven culture built on trust, collaboration, and shared purpose. We’re not even halfway through 2025, and our momentum promises to make this year truly extraordinary.”

“We’ve already surpassed $140 million in revenue this year and are on track to make 2025 the best year in company history,” added Anthony Varvaro, inGroup’s CFO and COO. “The business continues to evolve and optimize to strengthen top-line growth, efficiency, and long-term sustainability.”

May 2025 Highlights:

“The AMP UP initiative combines focused messaging, ongoing technology improvements, and targeted incentives to engage more Partners in more effective, meaningful, and sustainable team-building activities,” says Doug Corrigan, inGroup’s CMO. “The initiative is gaining momentum and measurably increasing field engagement.”

About inCruises and inGroup InternationalinCruises, a division of inGroup International, is one of the world’s largest subscription-based travel rewards clubs, with Members in 193 countries. Since launching in 2016, inCruises has helped more than 560,000 Members book travel and enjoy more of the world for less, offering access to over 20,000 cruise options, 300,000 inStays hotels and resorts, and 350,000+ inTours experiences worldwide.

Club Membership grows exclusively through a global network of independent referring Partners, who earn income by sharing the exclusive benefits of Membership. inGroup is committed to creating real value—helping Members take better vacations and empowering Partners to build a world-class business.

As part of its commitment to being a positive global force, inGroup actively supports humanitarian organizations such as Mercy Ships and other charitable initiatives. For more information, visit in.Group and inCruises.com .

Disclaimer:

This communication is intended for global informational purposes only and does not constitute a solicitation of business in the United States. All promotional activities were developed and implemented outside the mainland U.S.

Contact: Beatriz Díaz Vázquez beatriz.diaz@in.group

