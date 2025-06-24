Infortrend Boosts Storage Efficiency for Large Files with Upgraded Auto-Tiering on EonStor GS Unified Storage

TAIPEI, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), a leading provider of enterprise storage and AI solutions, today announced an enhancement to its EonStor GS [1] unified storage with the release of a faster and smarter auto-tiering feature, optimizing storage efficiency for large workloads.

EonStor GS is a unified storage solution purpose-built for modern enterprises. It is ideal for file sharing, media and entertainment (M&E), healthcare, and manufacturing, where the rapid growth of high-resolution videos, images, and large files demands a careful balancing of capacity, performance, and cost. With HDDs far more affordable than SSDs—about one-fifth the cost—many organizations adopt hybrid storage with the auto-tiering feature. Auto-tiering automatically places frequently accessed files on SSDs and less-used data on HDDs. The latest upgrade offers 30% faster hot data migration and intelligent scheduling, moving data during user-defined off-hours to reduce storage I/O impact.

The upgraded auto-tiering accelerates applications while simplifying data management for enterprises with growing data volumes. Benchmark results[2] confirm that it delivers a significant performance boost over a single HDD-tier setup:

"With the new auto-tiering, enterprises gain faster access to important, 'hot' data and better efficiency for large, predictable workloads—all while keeping long-term storage affordable," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning at Infortrend Technology.

[1] EonStor GS 3000U/ 3000UT/ 4000U/ 5000U U.2 NVMe SSD and GS 3000 G3/ 4000 G3/ 5000 SAS HDD models. [2] Tested on EonStor GS 3040 G3: 28 HDDs + 12 SSDs (auto-tiering) vs. 40 HDDs.

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user-friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

