Infosys: Quarterly revenue crosses $5 bn mark

16 ottobre 2025 | 14.11
LETTURA: 14 minuti

Second consecutive quarter of strong performanceRevenue growth of 2.2% sequentially in Q2 and 3.3% in H1 in CC; Large deal TCV at $3.1 Bn and FCF at $1.1 BnFY26 revenue guidance revised to 2%-3% and margin guidance retained at 20%-22%

BENGALURU, India, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered $5,076 million in Q2 revenues, year on year growth of 2.9% and sequential growth of 2.2% in constant currency. Operating margin was at 21.0%. Free cash flow generation was strong at $1.1 billion, 131.1% of net profit. TCV of large deal wins was $3.1 billion, with net new of 67%. Employee headcount increased by 8,203.

H1 revenues grew at 3.3% year over year in constant currency. Operating margin for H1 was at 20.9%.

"We have now delivered two consecutive quarters of strong growth, demonstrating our unique market positioning and client relevance. Strong deal wins, with 67% net new in Q2, reflect our deep understanding of clients' priorities to deliver value from AI in this environment," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Our proactive investments, over the last three years, in embracing an AI-first culture within Infosys has ensured that our people are reskilled to thrive in a human+AI workplace.  Infosys Topaz's differentiated value proposition is unlocking value at scale in every transformation program," he added.

2.2% QoQ2.9% YoY CC Growth

21.0% Operating Margin

13.1% YoYEPS Increase (₹ terms)

$3.1 Bn Large Deal TCV(67% Net New)

$1.1 BnFree Cash Flow

Guidance for FY26:

Key highlights:

For the quarter ended September 30, 2025

•    Revenues in CC terms grew by 2.9% YoY and 2.2% QoQ

•    Reported revenues at $5,076 million, growth of 3.7% YoY 

•    Operating margin at 21.0%, decline of 0.1% YoY and growth of 0.2% QoQ 

•    Basic EPS at $0.20, growth of 7.9% YoY 

•    FCF at $1,101 million, growth of 31.2% YoY; FCF conversion at 131.1% of net profit

For the six months ended September 30, 2025

•    Revenues in CC terms grew by 3.3% YoY 

•    Reported revenues at $10,018 million, growth of 4.3% YoY 

•    Operating margin at 20.9%, decline of 0.2% YoY 

•    Basic EPS at $0.40, growth of 6.9% YoY 

•    FCF at $1,985 million, growth of 2.7% YoY; FCF conversion at 120.4% of net profit

"We had robust all-round performance in Q2 - strong growth, resilient margins, very high cash generation and 13.1% EPS growth year on year in rupee terms. We continue to make strategic investments to futureproof the business with a tight focus on execution, amidst high uncertainty," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO. "In line with our Capital Allocation Policy, we have announced a share buyback for `18,000 crores during the quarter and an interim dividend of `23 per share, an increase of 9.5% over last fiscal," he added.

Client Wins & Testimonials

Recognitions & Awards

Brand & Corporate 

AI and Cloud Services

Key Digital Services

Industry & Solutions

Read more about our Awards & Recognitions here.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 320,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in 59 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, our future financial or operating performance, the McCamish cybersecurity incident, and the United States H-1B visa program are forward looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid working model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, the outcome of pending litigation, the amount of any additional costs resulting directly or indirectly from the McCamish cybersecurity incident, the outcome of the government investigation, the timing, implementation, duration and effect of the September 19, 2025 proclamation signed by the president of the United States related to the H-1B visa program, and the effect of current and any future tariffs. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Infosys Limited and subsidiaries

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at:                                     (Dollars in millions)

September 30, 2025

March 31, 2025

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

3,585

2,861

Current investments

1,420

1,460

Trade receivables

3,826

3,645

Unbilled revenue

1,612

1,503

Other current assets

1,470

1,890

Total current assets

11,913

11,359

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets

2,172

2,235

Goodwill and other Intangible assets

1,652

1,505

Non-current investments

1,225

1,294

Unbilled revenue

260

261

Other non-current assets

842

765

Total non-current assets

6,151

6,060

Total assets

18,064

17,419

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade payables

432

487

Unearned revenue

1,016

994

Employee benefit obligations

375

340

Other current liabilities and provisions

3,401

3,191

Total current liabilities

5,224

5,012

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

674

675

Other non-current liabilities

479

477

Total non-current liabilities

1,153

1,152

Total liabilities

6,377

6,164

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company

11,634

11,205

Non-controlling interests

53

50

Total equity

11,687

11,255

Total liabilities and equity

18,064

17,419

 

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for:

(Dollars in millions except per equity share data)

3 months ended September 30, 2025

3 months ended September 30, 2024

6 months ended September 30, 2025

6 months ended September 30, 2024

Revenues

5,076

4,894

10,018

9,608

Cost of sales

3,516

3,400

6,933

6,659

Gross profit

1,560

1,494

3,085

2,949

Operating expenses:

   Selling and marketing expenses

254

221

512

454

   Administrative expenses

241

240

480

469

Total operating expenses

495

461

992

923

Operating profit

1,065

1,033

2,093

2,026

Other income, net (3)

100

72

210

160

Profit before income taxes

1,165

1,105

2,303

2,186

Income tax expense

325

327

654

644

Net profit (before minority interest)

840

778

1,649

1,542

Net profit (after non-controlling interest)

839

777

1,647

1,540

Basic EPS ($)

0.20

0.19

0.40

0.37

Diluted EPS ($)

0.20

0.19

0.40

0.37

NOTES:

www.infosys.com

IFRS-INR Press Release: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2025-2026/q2/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdf

Fact sheet: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2025-2026/q2/documents/fact-sheet.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/4364085/Infosys_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/infosys-quarterly-revenue-crosses-5-bn-mark-302586283.html

