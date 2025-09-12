circle x black
JDEnergy at RE+ 2025: Driving Energy Storage Innovation

XI'AN, China, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 9, RE+ 2025 kicked off in Las Vegas. As a BNEF Tier 1 global energy storage manufacturer and China's No.1 C&I energy storage provider, JDEnergy made a shining debut, showcasing its two flagship products—eBlock-100C and eStation MV-6880, demonstrating its strong capabilities in expanding into the North American market.

The U.S. storage market is experiencing explosive growth, with 2024 installations reaching 37 GWh (+34% YoY) and expected to surpass 70 GWh in 2025. Against this backdrop, JDEnergy delivers solutions designed for cost efficiency, flexible scalability, and high safety, directly addressing customer demands for ROI and system adaptability.

JDEnergy sets a new benchmark in user-side energy storage:

To date, JDEnergy's products have met a wide range of stringent international standards, with certifications including UL 9540, UL 1973, UL 1741, and UL/CSA 60730, ensuring compliance in safety, reliability, and grid connection. Backed by a growing localized service ecosystem, JDEnergy offers full lifecycle supports such as pre-sales consulting, commissioning, and after-sales service, ensuring safe and efficient operation for global customers.

JDEnergy will continue to strengthen its global presence through innovation, customer insight, and localized services, partnering worldwide to accelerate the path toward a smarter, greener, and net-zero future.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jdenergy-at-re-2025-driving-energy-storage-innovation-302554900.html

