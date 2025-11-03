circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

JDEnergy Once Again Recognized as Tier 1 Global Energy Storage Manufacturer by BloombergNEF

03 novembre 2025 | 14.01
LETTURA: 1 minuti

XI'AN, China, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- JDEnergy has once again named a Tier 1 Global Energy Storage Manufacturer by BloombergNEF (BNEF) for Q4 2025, reaffirming its leadership in global market presence, technological innovation, and reliable bankability.

BNEF Tier 1 ranking list is one of the most authoritative and trusted recognitions in the energy storage sector. It's based on a detailed methodology, applying rigorous criteria that assess self-developed technologies, production capacity, global delivery capabilities, and corporate credibility. JDEnergy's consecutive recognition as a Tier 1 manufacturer demonstrates its strong performance across all assessment criteria.

As a pioneer in distributed energy storage sector, JDEnergy introduces the "All-in-One" design concept, integrating long-life battery cells, BMS, PCS, active safety systems and efficient thermal management into a single plug-and-play smart eBlock. To date, JDEnergy's products are widely deployed across source-side, grid-side and user side, with over 1,000 site deliveries in 155 industries.

JDEnergy also continues to advance its globalization strategy through three key dimensions:

As the world accelerates toward a cleaner and more sustainable future, JDEnergy remains committed to advancing safer, smarter, and more efficient energy storage solutions that drive global energy transformation and foster the growth of renewable energy worldwide.

For more information, please visit: www.jdenergy.com

CONTACT: customer@jd-energy.com.cn 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811658/BNEF_Energy_Storage_Tier_1_List_Q4_2025.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jdenergy-once-again-recognized-as-tier-1-global-energy-storage-manufacturer-by-bloombergnef-302602451.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Crolli alla Torre dei Conti, videonews della nostra inviata
Gaza, il video del Comando centrale Usa: "Agenti Hamas saccheggiano aiuti" - Le immagini
De Santoli (Sapienza): "L'economia circolare è un fatto culturale, non solo gestione dei rifiuti" - Video
Incidente sulla Colombo, l'arrivo della bara bianca di Beatrice Bellucci - Video
De Santoli (Sapienza): "Materiali critici, l'Italia può creare una filiera autonoma e sostenibile" - Video
Trump e "il volo difficile" dall'Asia: "Non sto tremando" - Video
La presidente della Bce Lagarde a passeggio sui lungarni di Firenze - Video
Trump sulla portaerei in Giappone, accoglienza da rockstar - Video
"Gli ho dato un cazzotto mostruoso": così Vittorio Feltri si è salvato da un'aggressione - Video
Tajani e Sirico a San Salvatore in Lauro parlano di dottrina sociale della Chiesa - Video
Istat, Schlein a Meloni: "Dati chiari, stipendi bassi, donne sottopagate e aumento del lavoro povero"
Parolin: "Orban? Cerchiamo di avvicinare punti di vista" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza