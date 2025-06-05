circle x black
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

KINECTRICS Signs Contract with HIGHVOLT to Significantly Expand its High Voltage Cable Testing Capacity

05 giugno 2025 | 10.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DRESDEN, Germany, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --KINECTRICS announced today a significant expansion of its high-voltage (HV) cable field testing capabilities by establishing a contract with HIGHVOLT to purchase an additional 10 mobile resonant test systems (RTS). This multi-million-dollar investment made by KINECTRICS and its owner, BWXT, solidifies KINECTRICS as the largest independent global provider of on-site HV cable testing services. This strategic decision highlights KINECTRICS' commitment to support global energy transition stakeholders in derisking liabilities of newly installed subsea and underground transmission networks via field proven commissioning test methodologies spanning three decades.

The expansion of renewable energy construction projects is expected to quadruple the HV cables market, resulting in an increased need for reliable commissioning services. After cable laying and installation is complete, a critical activity to support a smooth transition from OEM to developer/owner is HV AC cable commissioning testing. This includes performing withstand testing and monitor withstand testing, according to IEC 60840, IEC 62067 and IEC 63026, which reliably identifies life-limiting laying and installation related defects, helping clients avoid costly in-service failures.

"With an expanded fleet of RTS units, KINECTRICS can proactively scale its capabilities to meet the growing global demands for reliable energy transmission by offering independent turnkey commissioning testing services for large scale projects", said David Harris, President and CEO of KINECTRICS. "Securing HIGHVOLT as our trusted supplier of field proven mobile HV test equipment plays a key role in our commitment to our clients and the industry in general."

"Since 1998, HIGHVOLT has been supplying high-voltage testing systems for on-site cable testing and has delivered over 160 of these specialized systems worldwide. KINECTRICS is one of our most important customers and has now placed the largest single order for this testing technology. This is another step forward in the energy transition." said Dr. Mario Jochim, Regional Sales Manager of HIGHVOLT.

Having reliable HV test equipment is only one part of the equation. Equally important is the accumulation of operational experience in executing complex field commissioning tests in challenging environments and interpreting the results, which our experts have been doing decades. KINECTRICS continues to lead the industry technically through advancements in diagnostic technologies, transaction and journal paper publications and active contributions in international standard bodies (IEC, CIGRE, IEEE). Our commitment to quality is achieved not only by investment in equipment and facilities but also by investment in our staff.

About KINECTRICS:

KINECTRICS, a division of BWXT Inc. (NYSE: BWXT), is the global leader in lifecycle management services for the electricity industry. With over 1,300 experts and independent facilities, we collaborate closely with customers to ensure that utility assets perform safely, reliably and efficiently throughout their entire lifecycle.

About HIGHVOLT:

HIGHVOLT is a leading global supplier of high-voltage and high-current testing systems, measuring instruments and monitoring equipment with more than 120 years of experience. In Dresden/Germany HIGHVOLT develops and produces systems for testing electrical power equipment for the transmission of electrical energy such as transformers, cables and switchgear. HIGHVOLT is a member of the Reinhausen Group.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2703556/Kinectrics_KINECTRICS_Signs_Contract_with_HIGHVOLT_to_Significan.jpg 

KINECTRICS Contact - Brandon Emrich, Phone: +1-647-501-2118, Email: Brandon.Emrich@kinectrics.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kinectrics-signs-contract-with-highvolt-to-significantly-expand-its-high-voltage-cable-testing-capacity-302473804.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
