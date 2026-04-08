LionsBot and WISAG Demonstrate Practitioner-Driven Robotics Innovation with R5 Ahead of Interclean 2026

SINGAPORE, LONDON and FRANKFURT, Germany, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LionsBot International, a Singapore-based robotics company specialising in professional cleaning automation, today announced a collaboration agreement with WISAG Facility Service, a leading German service provider for properties. With this agreement, WISAG has shared its real-world operational expertise to shape the development of LionsBot's latest cleaning robot, the R5.

As the cleaning industry faces ongoing labour shortages and increasing operational demands, this collaboration agreement reflects a growing shift towards robotics developed not just through engineering innovation, but through close engagement with leading service providers operating in real environments.

Through this partnership, WISAG provided operational insights and practitioner feedback that contributed to refining the R5's usability, reliability and readiness for deployment in commercial environments.

From Engineering Innovation to Operational Reality

LionsBot's development philosophy centres on building robotics solutions informed by the needs of cleaning professionals. The R5 reflects this approach, combining professional cleaning performance with a compact and highly maneuverable design suited for real-world facilities such as transport hubs, commercial buildings, healthcare environments, and high-traffic public spaces.

"Robotics must solve real operational problems to drive meaningful adoption," said Dylan Ng, Co-founder and CEO of LionsBot International. "By working closely with experienced operators like WISAG, we ensure solutions like the R5 are shaped not only by technology innovation, but by the realities of day-to-day cleaning operations."

This practitioner approach reflects LionsBot's broader strategy of working alongside industry partners to ensure robotics delivers measurable productivity improvements, improved ROI, while supporting cleaning professionals.

Supporting the Future of Facility Services

Both organisations see robotics as a key enabler in helping facility service providers address workforce challenges while improving consistency, efficiency and service quality.

This collaboration demonstrates how technology companies and service providers can work together to accelerate practical innovation and support the evolution of the facility service sector.

"The further development of facility services depends on innovation being closely aligned with operational practice and customer requirements. In working with LionsBot, we have contributed our operational expertise to help shape a solution that supports our employees and creates added value for customers through enhanced efficiency, quality and reliability", said Andreas Heinzel, Managing Director of WISAG's business unit for Commercial Cleaning.

Showcasing R5 at Interclean Amsterdam 2026

LionsBot will showcase the R5 at Interclean Amsterdam 2026, where the company will highlight how practitioner-driven robotics development is helping accelerate adoption across the global cleaning industry.

The collaboration with WISAG demonstrates LionsBot's commitment to developing automation solutions that are designed for deployment, scalability, and operational impact.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2951937/2026_03_30_LionsbotxWISAG_r5_v03__1.mp4

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