MediView Achieves First CE Mark, Bringing Augmented Reality to European Healthcare

CLEVELAND, Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MediView XR, Inc., a pioneer in clinical augmented reality and spatial computing, proudly announced its first CE mark certification, a significant regulatory milestone that enables the introduction of its innovative mixed reality solutions across Europe. This milestone represents a defining moment for MediView and underscores the company's leadership in image-guided procedures and commitment to transforming healthcare through cutting-edge visualization and data technologies. It also signals a broader acceleration in the adoption of mixed-reality technologies within modern medicine.

The CE mark validates MediView's dedication to meeting rigorous European standards for safety and performance, affirming the company's position at the forefront of next-generation clinical visualization and paving the way for clinicians to access advanced extended reality tools that enhance procedural planning, visualization, execution, and collaboration.

The line between the physical and digital world has been blurred, equipping clinicians with the information they need at the point of care to make the best decisions for patients. This transformative imaging technology is being leveraged as an alternative to traditional, cumbersome 2D imaging solutions by giving physicians the ability to improve workflow efficiency, ergonomics, and 3D visualization, while unlocking new levels of spatial awareness and real-time data access. MediView's system uses immersive augmented reality to give clinicians the ability to holographically display multiple imaging sources in a customizable way, regardless of working position. The system enhances cognitive clarity with 3D visualization of anatomy to better assess complex structures and facilitates increased access and collaborative care with remote collaboration, consultation, training, and proctoring capabilities.

"We are proud to be among the first cleared extended reality solutions in Europe. This CE mark is a testament to the incredible work of our team and MediView's vision to usher in a new era of image-guided interventions," said Mina Fahim, CEO of MediView. "By introducing augmented reality solutions to the European market, we are taking a significant step toward elevating the standard of care, unlocking new possibilities for clinicians and patients, and providing caregivers access to information simplifying their decision making."

With this certification, MediView is now uniquely positioned to deliver its advanced mixed reality ecosystem to hospitals and healthcare systems across Europe, supporting minimally invasive procedures and collaborative care models that were previously unimaginable and marking a global inflection point for immersive technologies in healthcare.

MediView is a Cleveland, OH based med-tech company working to advance healthcare delivery through intuitive visualization, seamless collaboration, and data-driven insights. MediView's comprehensive augmented reality platform aims to unlock the full potential of 3D data to transform image-guided medical procedures, making less invasive procedures more accessible.

