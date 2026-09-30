Niutech Completes Group Restructuring to Advance Tire and Plastic Chemical Recycling

JINAN, China, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Niutech Technology Group Co., Ltd. (SSE STAR Market: 688309) completed its group restructuring on August 26, 2026. Its registered business scope now also covers resource recycling technology R&D, machinery R&D, specialized equipment manufacturing and new materials R&D. Niutech has worked on industrial continuous pyrolysis for nearly 40 years, converting more than 30 material streams, including waste tires and waste plastics, into stable recycled resources such as pyrolysis oil and non-condensable combustible gas. It has helped customers deliver 10,000-tonne-scale projects in dozens of countries, including Germany, the UK, South Korea, Denmark and Brazil, with performance meeting the environmental and technical standards required in developed markets.

Demand is being pushed by regulation. The EU's PPWR, ESPR and End-of-Life Vehicles Regulation all raise requirements on the use of recycled materials, drawing international attention to continuous pyrolysis. Niutech's new-generation large industrial continuous intelligent pyrolysis production line processes more than 100 tonnes per day per unit, with substantial gains in capacity, efficiency, cost control and product quality. For waste tires, the toluene transmittance of the recovered carbon black exceeds 80%, yielding high-grade commercial carbon black that can return to tire manufacturing as upstream feedstock. For waste plastics, including low-value municipal plastics, ocean plastics and waste textiles, the line requires no complex washing, sorting, drying or fine crushing before the material can be directly and efficiently cracked in a single step; it produces stable pyrolysis oil, solid fuel and non-condensable combustible gas, and the oil can be processed into feedstock for new plastics.

In China, Niutech's majority-owned subsidiary Hesheng Environmental Protection was commissioned in 2013, was the first in the sector to obtain ISCC certification, and has operated stably for more than 10 years. In 2026, its 100,000-tonne Phase II project will lift capacity to 160,000 tonnes per year. A UK customer signed an order worth RMB 198 million after benchmarking Niutech's projects against global peers. Niutech is accelerating work on extending the clean tire pyrolysis oil chain and on blending pathways toward sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

"The maturity of a technology is best verified through industrial projects," said the head of the marketing department at Niutech.

Website: www.niutechenergy.com

Email: contact@niutech.com

YouTube: www.youtube.com/ @niutechpyrolysis

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ pyrolysistooil

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