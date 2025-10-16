NORDIC GROUP B.V. THROUGH ITS SUBSIDIARY NORDIC PHARMA, INC. (U.S.), TO SHARE PATIENT DATA AND PATIENT EXPERIENCE STUDY FOR LACRIFILL® CANALICULAR GEL, A NOVEL THERAPY FOR DRY EYE, DURING AMERICAN ACADEMY OF OPHTHALMOLOGY (AAO) 2025

BERWYN, Pa., Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Pharma, Inc., a subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., will be featuring LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel, a novel therapy for dry eye symptoms, at the American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting in Orlando, FL from October 18-20 and discussing recently published LACRIFILL patient data and patient experience study results with attendees.

"Eye care professionals attend AAO to learn about ophthalmic innovations benefiting patients, so being able to share that 98.11% of first-time and repeat LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel patients surveyed responded 'yes' when asked if they will come back in the future for another dose of LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel is really exciting!" said Jai Parekh, MD, MBA, Chief Commercial Officer of Eye Care U.S. "We are continually focused on providing data and educational opportunities showing the impact LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel has on patients and practices."

To that end, Vance Thompson, MD, Kayla Karpuk, OD, and Mark Packer, MD, have been invited as collaborating authors for a "Critical Perspectives" article on lacrimal occlusion in the setting of cataract and refractive surgery, which will appear in an upcoming issue of Expert Review of Ophthalmology. Lead author Vance Thompson notes that "Dry eye disease can influence preoperative planning, surgical outcomes, postoperative recovery, satisfaction, and quality of life in patients undergoing premium cataract or refractive surgery. LACRIFILL fills a niche because it is indicated for up to 6 months of use, so it can be used preoperatively to optimize the ocular surface and maintain a benefit postoperatively."

On Saturday, October 18th at 5:30 p.m. the Women in Ophthalmology (WIO) Awards Ceremony & Networking Reception is being held at AAO. Building on last year's successful collaboration, Nordic Pharma is proud to serve again as Premier Sponsor of the event. "We are grateful for Nordic Pharma's continued support in honoring outstanding women in ophthalmology and advancing our mission to enhance the professional environment for women ophthalmologists," said Lisa M. Nijm, MD, JD, CEO of WIO and founder of Warrenville Eyecare & Lasik.

The new TFOS Dry Eye Workshop (DEWS) III report from the Tear Film & Ocular Surface Society (TFOS), appeared in the American Journal of Ophthalmology, cited two studies of Nordic Pharma's novel crosslinked hyaluronic acid (HA) canalicular filler in Section 6.2.4 Newer Plug Designs and Other Technologies. The first study found improvements in corneal staining, Schirmer test scores and other measurements three months after administration. A second study, comparing LACRIFILL Canalicular Gel with a commercially available hydrogel canalicular plug, found that the cross-linked HA filler is safe and well tolerated, and that "statistically significant improvements in signs and symptoms of DED were sustained through six months."

About Nordic Group B.V.Nordic Group B.V. is a privately owned, medium-size international pharmaceutical company which focuses on the development and commercialization of specialty products. Portfolio enhancement has been accomplished through targeted developments and focused acquisitions to build a foundation in Eye Care, Rheumatology and Women's Health. Nordic Group has established deep roots throughout Europe, and more recently, expanded outside of Europe with increased acquisitions worldwide.

Nordic Group is a part of SEVER Life Sciences, a holding company created in 2019 that brings together three diverse but complementary companies that offer a wide range of products, pharmaceutical development services and delivery technologies.

About Nordic Pharma, Inc.Nordic Pharma, Inc., subsidiary of Nordic Group B.V., is partnered with well-established global biopharmaceutical companies and is uniquely positioned to leverage its expertise in bringing biotechnology derived medicines, sterile manufacturing and other state-of-the-art technologies to the marketplace.

Safe HarborThis press release contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements related to Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma's business developments and the implementation of Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma's strategic initiatives. Because these statements reflect Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma's current views, expectations and beliefs concerning future events, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from Nordic Group/Nordic Pharma's expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market conditions, regulatory trends, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with Nordic Group/Nordic Pharma, and other factors that could affect Nordic Group/Nordic Pharma's business and financial performance. Nordic Group /Nordic Pharma does not assume any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

