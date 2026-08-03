Olares Brings Personal AI Cloud to IFA 2026 as EU AI Act Takes Effect

Following a $2.34 million Kickstarter success, the open-source company will demonstrate its RTX 5090M-powered device at Hall H5.2, Stand 454, September 4–8.

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Olares, the personal AI cloud startup, today announced the European debut of Olares One at IFA Berlin 2026. The launch introduces an agentic platform that pairs top-tier hardware with an open-source operating system, designed to bring AI and true data ownership directly to the European consumer market.

The debut arrives as transparency obligations under the EU AI Act take effect, reinforcing demand for AI systems that keep data off third-party servers. Olares answers this demand with local-first computing driven by its open-source operating system. Local models and always-on agents run natively to analyze sensitive documents, generate visual assets, and automate multi-step research, processing your work exactly where it lives.

Powered by an NVIDIA RTX 5090M GPU and an Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, Olares One is engineered to handle complex agent workloads directly on the user's desk. This debut builds on the momentum of its January Kickstarter campaign, validating the strong global demand for private AI built for real work.

"Europe's regulatory leadership reflects a universal demand for trustworthy AI," said Peng Peng, Founder of Olares. "Olares One shows that privacy, transparency, and performance can coexist on your desk."

Experience the Agentic Era at IFA Olares invites media, developers, partners, and tech enthusiasts to experience the Olares One ecosystem firsthand at IFA 2026, Hall H5.2, Stand 454.

About Olares

Backed by a total of $100 million in funding, Olares is dedicated to democratizing AI through open-source software and user owned infrastructure. Its flagship product, Olares One, is a personal AI cloud powered by RTX 5090M that runs local models and always-on agents in secure sandboxes, with one-click app deployment from Olares Market and a fully auditable open-source OS.

Learn more at https://www.olares.com/.

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