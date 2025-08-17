Pfizer Romania recognized as a Best Place to Work for 2025

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 August 2025 - Pfizer Romania has been officially certified as one of the Best Places to Work in Romania for 2025, a recognition that highlights its commitment to fostering a workplace culture grounded in integrity, inclusion, and employee empowerment.
The Best Places to Work program is a leading international certification that honors organizations providing exceptional employee experiences. The evaluation combines anonymous employee feedback with a comprehensive HR assessment, measuring areas such as leadership, culture, well-being, growth opportunities, and people practices.
A Workplace Defined by Purpose, Trust, and Inclusion
Pfizer Romania's certification was driven by impressive scores across key dimensions of workplace culture. According to the internal employee survey:
Strong HR Practices Back the Recognition
In addition to the strong employee feedback, Pfizer Romania achieved impressive results in the HR assessment, which benchmarks the company's practices against recognized global standards. The results reflect how closely Pfizer Romania's approach aligns with best-in-class HR practices across multiple areas:
Leadership Reflections
"Being recognized as a Best Place to Work reinforces our belief that a successful business starts with a strong culture," said Mirela Iordan, General Manager of Pfizer Romania. "Our values — Courage, Equity, Excellence, and Joy — are not just words; they guide how we lead, collaborate, and deliver on our mission."
Iulia-RodicaMateescu, Senior Manager, People Experience, added: "We're honored by this recognition. It reflects our ongoing efforts to create an environment where every team member feels heard, valued, and supported to grow."
About Pfizer Romania
Pfizer Romania, a subsidiary of Pfizer Inc., has been serving Romanian communities for over 30 years, delivering innovative medicines and vaccines across multiple therapeutic areas. Guided by the global mission "Breakthroughs that change patients' lives," the company collaborates closely with healthcare providers and institutions to expand access to quality healthcare and advance public health outcomes.
About the Best Places to Work Program
Best Places to Work is a global HR certification program that identifies leading employers around the world. The certification process includes a rigorous evaluation of workplace culture through employee surveys and an audit of HR practices across eight key areas, including leadership, well-being, inclusion, and career development.
Learn more at: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org
LinkedIn: Best Places to Work
Contatti:
Immediapress
Media Contact:
Hamza Idrissi
media@bestplacestoworkfor.org
COMUNICATO STAMPA SPONSORIZZATO: Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dal soggetto che lo emette. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.