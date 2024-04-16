Cerca nel sito
 
Pudu Robotics Releases Catering and Retail Service Robot, BellaBot Pro, With New AI, Safety and Marketing Capabilities

16 aprile 2024 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

The global service robotics leader upgrades its flagship smart service robot to meet growing customer demand across the world

LONDON, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pudu Rob otics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, launched BellaBot Pro, the next generation of its flagship smart service robot, using AI to deliver personalized interactions to customers throughout their dining and retail experience. This new robot includes new voice and greeting interaction, improved dish identification, an updated curve screen for advertising and enhanced safety, and efficiency features.

Since its launch in 2019, BellaBot has been successfully deployed in high-traffic environments by global brands such as PizzaHut, Jollibee, Carrefour, KFC and Walmart, among others. These companies use the robot to deliver orders, promote menu items and products, and welcome guests.

"We are at an automation and robotics tipping point across the economy. Pudu Robotics aims to develop robots which improve the efficiency of human production and living, and our service robots are used throughout the world," said Felix Zhang, founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics." BellaBot Pro's AI and marketing capabilities represent a major step forward for PUDU and the robotics industry at large. We developed this latest version based on extensive customer feedback from our thousands of customers all over the world.

BellaBot Pro, the latest addition to PUDU's fleet of smart service robots, features several enhancements that push the robotics industry forward, including:

For more information please visit https://www.pudurobotics.com/

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies. The company's robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing.  To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 70,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, FacebookTwitterYouTube and Instagram.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2388068/image_1.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2193118/Pudu_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pudu-robotics-releases-catering-and-retail-service-robot-bellabot-pro-with-new-ai-safety-and-marketing-capabilities-302117606.html

in Evidenza