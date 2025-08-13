circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

Raytron Advances Night Vision Tech with Next-Gen Thermal Imaging Sensor and Module

13 agosto 2025 | 09.19
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YANTAI, China, Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As demand surges for precise monitoring in darkness, predictive industrial maintenance, and safe nighttime driving, thermal imaging has become a critical enabler of intelligent perception. Yet, the widespread adoption of thermal imaging has long been held back by high costs, unclear images and complex integration. Raytron, a global leader in infrared thermal imaging, is transforming this landscape with its next-generation thermal imaging cores, designed to deliver around-the-clock precise monitoring. 

Raytron's Infrared Detector: Greater Range, Sharper Images, Higher Sensitivity

Building on breakthroughs such as the world's first 6μm and 8μm uncooled infrared detectors and in-house wafer-level manufacturing, Raytron mass-produces thermal cores with resolutions from 256x192 to 1280x1024 and pixel pitches from 35μm to 8μm. Crucially, Raytron's AI-powered image processing, exemplified by its proprietary Matrix IV Super-Resolution Algorithm, elevates a 640×512 sensor output to near1920x1080 clarity.

What Sectors Benefit from Raytron's Thermal Imaging Core

Raytron's high-sensitivity uncooled IR detectors and thermal cores deliver robust performance across diverse sectors:

What Raytron's Thermal Camera Module Offers OEMs

Raytron's Super Wafer Level Packaging (SWLP) technology features dual-layer encapsulation, which provides robust dust protection and allows assembly in standard environments. This reduces OEM's dependency on costly cleanrooms and slashes overall system integration costs. Moreover, its micro thermal module series combines a compact size with low power consumption, making them ideal for drones, handheld devices, and smartphones. In addition, with multiple hardware interfaces (DVP, VOSPI, MIPI, USB) and a rich software development kit (SDK), OEMs can accelerate secondary development and algorithm optimization.

Raytron's Commitment

With a portfolio of 1,200 patents and an R&D workforce comprising 48% of its 3,000 employees, Raytron remains committed to providing global customers with advanced infrared thermal cores, complete solutions and reliable after-sales services.

For Further Information

Email: sales@raytrontek.com 

Website: https://en.raytrontek.com 

LinkedIn: Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raytron-advances-night-vision-tech-with-next-gen-thermal-imaging-sensor-and-module-302528761.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN50492 en US ICT ICT Altro ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Appicca incendio in Irpinia, 58enne incastrato da telecamere - Video
News to go
Inflazione, carrello della spesa sempre più caro: +3,2% a luglio
Francia, l'ultimo strillone di Parigi decorato da Macron: il suo racconto al Tg1
Trump 'regala' l'Alaska a Putin: "Venerdì lo vedo in Russia" - Video
Incendio sull'A1, a fuoco ruota cisterna Gpl: le immagini - Video
News to go
Vacanze estate 2025, fuga dall'afa: boom turisti in montagna
News to go
Al-Jazeera: "Uccisi a Gaza 5 nostri reporter"
News to go
Tassa di soggiorno, ricavi in salita nel 2024
News to go
Crescono i casi di 'sharenting' in Italia e aumentano le denunce tra genitori separati
News to go
Anziani al volante, allo studio una stretta sulle patenti
News to go
Lotteria Italia, oltre 32 milioni di euro di premi 'dimenticati' dal 2002 a oggi
News to go
Shein, multa dell'Antitrust da 1 milione di euro


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza