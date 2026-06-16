Shell Recharge and SINEXCEL Launch Joint Innovation Lab to Accelerate EV Charging Innovation

SHENZHEN, China, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shell Recharge and SINEXCEL (300693.SZ) officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and inaugurated the Shell Recharge–SINEXCEL Joint Laboratory in Shenzhen, marking a new milestone in their collaboration to advance next-generation EV charging technologies and sustainable energy solutions.

The agreement was signed by Evan Li, Chief Engineer of Shell E-Mobility China, and Kecheng Guo, General Manager of SINEXCEL's EV Charging Solutions, in the presence of senior executives from both companies.

Driving Innovation Across Five Strategic Technology Areas

As the global EV charging industry demands higher efficiency and smarter features, this partnership merges Shell's global operational expertise with SINEXCEL's power electronics capabilities to solve critical industry pain points.

The Joint Laboratory will serve as a premier hub for technical exchange, collaborative R&D, project incubation, and pilot exploration—prioritizing five cutting-edge technical domains according to its strategic roadmap:

Aligning Roadmaps for Long-Term Value Creation

During the ceremony, representatives from both organizations engaged in deep discussions to align their product roadmaps and global market deployment strategies.

"This Joint Laboratory is not just a platform for tackling core technical challenges, but also an innovation hub for exploring new business models and co-creating customer value," stated Evan Li, Chief Engineer of Shell E-Mobility China. "By blending our global energy retail expertise with cutting-edge hardware, we aim to accelerate the transformation of advanced R&D into real-world productivity, leading the EV charging ecosystem toward high-quality, sustainable development."

Kecheng Guo, General Manager of SINEXCEL's EV Charging Solutions, added: "Partnering with Shell Recharge creates a powerful '1+1>2' synergistic effect. Together, we will forge highly competitive integrated solutions that elevate the charging experience to be faster, smarter, and more reliable, continuously contributing to the global green energy ecosystem."

A Milestone for Sustainable Mobility

The official unveiling marks the transition of this alliance into an active operational phase. Moving forward, both companies will leverage the laboratory to push technical boundaries and expand application scenarios, jointly driving the global transition toward a cleaner, more secure, and highly efficient energy system.

Contact:melody_yu@sinexcel.com

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