SoftExpert celebrates 30 years and strengthens its presence in Europe with the launch of SoftExpert Suite 3.0

The launch of version 3.0 consolidates SoftExpert's 30 years of leadership in corporate management, it marks a significant technological advance and accelerates the company's expansion.

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With three decades of experience and operations in more than 50 countries, SoftExpert, a multinational specializing in software solutions for compliance, governance, and business management, announces a new wave of growth.

This new phase is symbolized by the launch of SoftExpert Suite 3.0, a new version of the platform integrated with artificial intelligence, designed to increase user's autonomy and engagement, transforming the product to become the AI for processes and quality.

This update results from a comprehensive process of technical innovation and user's experience enhancement, reflecting the company's commitment to leading the digital transformations shaping the future of corporate management.

SoftExpert has been expanding its ecosystem of clients and strategic partners, supporting organizations of various sizes and sectors in their journeys toward digitalization and operational excellence.

With 12 international subsidiaries, the company's client portfolio includes notable brands such as Nauterra, BRF, BairesDev, Midea, Nidec, Chemo, Raízen, MSC, Isuzu, and Engie, representing sectors like food and beverage, manufacturing, life sciences, technology, automotive, energy, and others. In 2025, SoftExpert secured significant contracts in the automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical, and financial industries, with a strong focus in Europe.

Built on Amazon Web Services (AWS), SoftExpert Suite 3.0 combines high performance, scalability, and security with advanced automation and integration features. This technological foundation enables real-time processing and continuous evolution, supporting companies operating in complex and regulated environments."SoftExpert Suite 3.0 reflects the maturity of a journey built on innovation, collaboration, and global presence. More than a new version, it represents a new way of thinking about management, more integrated, intelligent, and focused on user experience," says Josiani Silveira, CEO of SoftExpert.The project involved over 200 professionals in engineering, design, and customer experience. The improvements include enhanced security, integrated reports, intelligent forms, and a more intuitive architecture that offers greater autonomy to users and simplifies system adoption across companies with different levels of digital maturity.With a network of over 3,000 clients and 3 million users worldwide, SoftExpert consolidates its position as one of the leading global providers of integrated corporate solutions."Europe is a highly strategic market for us due to its diversity, rapid growth, and high potential for innovation," adds Ricardo Lepper, founder of SoftExpert.

CONTACT: Jéssica Joenck, +55 47 999483430, jjoenck@softexpert.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2833217/SoftExpert.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.