SONY MUSIC GROUP ARTISTS AND SONGWRITERS UNITE IN CAMPAIGN TO BOOST YOUTH VOTER TURNOUT FOR EU ELECTIONS

Backed by European artists and songwriters, Sony Music Group's 'YOUR VOICE, YOUR POWER, YOUR VOTE' campaign launches across the European Union in multiple languages

BRUSSELS, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Music Group today announced the launch of YOUR VOICE, YOUR, POWER, YOUR VOTE – A non-partisan campaign to encourage voter participation in the European Union elections with a focus on young people and underrepresented groups.

Run in partnership with the European Youth Forum, which represents over 100 youth organisations across the continent, the YOUR VOICE, YOUR POWER, YOUR VOTE campaign will unveil a collection of films, across multiple platforms in multiple languages, featuring Sony Music Group's roster of artists and songwriters.

Artists and songwriters from across the European Union featured in the campaign include:

Finland: GoldielocksFrance: Soso ManessGermany: $OHO BANI, Clueso, Lotte, Alvaro Soler, HE/RO, Joris, and Culcha CandelaItaly: IL VOLOThe Netherlands: Sam Feldt and Mr Belt & WezolPoland: SzczylPortugal: Dino D'SantiagoSpain: RozalenSweden: Jackie Mere

"2024 is an election year for almost half the global population, and civil societies thrive when everyone contributes to the democratic process," said Towalame Austin, Executive Vice President for Global Philanthropy and Social Impact, Sony Music Group. "Young people are key to a vibrant society. They care about the world we live in and are active and engaged every day through widespread movements, activism and more. However, while social action ensures their voices are heard, voting is also key to ensuring they are listened to. We are delighted that our artists and songwriters have come together to support the Campaign ahead of the June European elections."

María Rodríguez Alcázar, President of the European Youth Forum, added: "Through our partnership with performing artists, we aim to mobilise even more young voters for the upcoming 2024 European elections. Young people are a vital part of our societies. We are the mobilising power behind many movements, we participate in political debates online and we engage with our communities through youth organisations. This makes us integral to shaping democratic life. Young people deserve representatives who genuinely care about our lives and prioritise our concerns and ideas. Turning up to vote this June will make our voices heard and ensure that we are not overlooked in the decision-making process."

Between 6th and 9th June 2024, the European elections will take place in the 27 EU Member States, with around 366 million EU citizens called to vote. YOUR VOICE, YOUR POWER, YOUR VOTE is designed to educate, engage and promote civic participation, building on Sony Music Group's existing social justice initiative to encourage civic engagement.

Visit the website for more information and resources.