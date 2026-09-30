SWI Group reports strong H1 2026 results as it accelerates transformation into a global AI infrastructure and compute platform

SINGAPORE and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SWI Capital Holding Ltd. (Euronext Amsterdam: SWICH) ("SWI Group" or the "Group") today published its Interim Financial Report for the six months ended June 30, 2026, reviewed by Deloitte.

The first half of 2026 marked a significant step in SWI Group's transformation into a global digital infrastructure and AI compute platform.

Half-year results

As of June 30, 2026, SWI Group reported €4.4 billion of total assets and €2.3 billion of Adjusted NAV, an increase of 53% since December 31, 2025. Profit for the period amounted to €631.6 million, mainly reflecting the value recognized on the investment in Genesis Digital Assets, subsequently renamed SWI Digital.

The Group is building an integrated digital infrastructure platform spanning approximately 4 GW of power capacity across Europe and the United States, combining powered land, data centers and AI compute infrastructure.

Genesis Digital Assets (SWI Digital)

In June 2026, SWI Group acquired an initial interest in Genesis Digital Assets, subsequently rebranded SWI Digital.

Following the period end, the Group increased its holding to approximately 70% of voting rights and obtained control, creating a major US digital infrastructure platform with approximately 1.2 GW of secured grid connections.

SWI Digital is now executing its business plan, including the optimization of its existing infrastructure and the conversion of suitable bitcoin mining sites into large-scale AI and high-performance computing infrastructure.

Digital infrastructure portfolio

SWI Group's digital infrastructure activities are held principally through two platforms.

AiOnX, the Group's European digital infrastructure platform, has approximately 2.3 GW of planned capacity, including one campus leased to a hyperscale tenant.

SWI Digital provides the Group with approximately 1.2 GW of secured grid connections, predominantly in the United States.

Together, these platforms provide SWI Group with a substantial pipeline of powered infrastructure across two of the world's most important markets for AI and cloud computing.

Building an integrated AI compute platform

SWI Group is expanding beyond the ownership of power, land and data centers into AI compute infrastructure and services.

In August 2026, the Group became a Preferred Partner for Compute, Networking and Enterprise Software in the NVIDIA Partner Network, enabling it to deploy NVIDIA-accelerated infrastructure for AI workloads ranging from model training to production-scale inference.

SWI is assembling a dedicated technology team with experience across NVIDIA, Amazon, Intel and leading hyperscale operators to develop and operate an in-house AI cloud platform for enterprises, research institutions and AI developers.

By combining its European and US infrastructure portfolio with GPU compute capacity, SWI intends to operate across the AI infrastructure value chain — from power and data centers to accelerated computing and AI cloud services.

This vertically integrated model is designed to allow SWI to deploy capital in response to customer demand and capture value across multiple layers of the AI infrastructure ecosystem.

Strategy

SWI Group is accelerating its transformation toward digital infrastructure and intends for the sector to represent more than 90% of total assets by 2027.

The Group intends to concentrate capital and management resources on digital infrastructure, AI compute and related opportunities where its access to power, infrastructure, capital and technology capabilities can create long-term value.

Selected non-core assets, primarily mixed-use development land and hospitality projects, have been classified as held for sale.

Outlook

SWI Group is in advanced discussions with hyperscalers and AI developers regarding long-term offtake agreements across multiple sites.

The potential aggregate contractual value of these opportunities is in the tens of billions USD over their respective contractual terms.

The Group's near-term priorities are to convert these discussions into contracted capacity, secure the associated financing and accelerate deployment across its European and US platforms.

SWI is also evaluating a US equity capital markets transaction to support the next phase of its digital infrastructure and AI compute strategy, subject to market conditions and the necessary approvals.

The H1 2026 Interim Financial Report is available to investors and other interested parties as a PDF file on SWI's website: (https://swi.com/reports/).

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are statements that are not historical facts and that reflect the Company's beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and financial and operational performance. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "target", "may", "will", "should", "could", "seeks", "continues", "aims" or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, estimates and other factors, which may be beyond the control of the Company and which may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied from such forward-looking statements, which should therefore be treated with caution. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, those described in the Risk factors section of this report and in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025. Nothing contained within this document is or should be relied upon as a warranty, promise or representation, express or implied, as to the future performance of the Company or its business. Any historical information contained in this statistical information is not indicative of future performance. The information contained in this document is provided as of the dates shown and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other reason. Nothing in this document should be construed as legal, tax, investment, financial, or accounting advice, or solicitation for, or an offer to, invest in the Company. No statement in this communication is intended to be a profit forecast.

About SWI Group

SWI Capital Holding Ltd. (www.swi.com), listed on Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker SWICH (ISIN: SGXPZ11CH7U7), is the holding company of the SWI Group. SWI Group operates as a global digital investment platform with long-term holdings across digital infrastructure as a core. The Group delivers best-in-class investment solutions, driving growth, resilience, and long-term value across markets.

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