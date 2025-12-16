Thunes Appoints Chloé Mayenobe as Deputy CEO to Spearhead Strategic Growth and Global Scaling

Thunes Strengthens Leadership Structure to Drive Operational Excellence and Accelerate Global Scaling

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announces the promotion of Chloé Mayenobe to the role of Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Formerly the company's President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Chloé's expanded mandate bridges the gap between strategic ambition and operational reality. In her new role as Deputy CEO, Chloé will partner with the Board and CEO to define the company's long-term vision while driving its execution. She assumes comprehensive oversight of Thunes' enterprise roadmap, including Network Expansion, M&A, Technology, Product, Marketing, Sales Operations and Global Operations.

Chloé will continue to report directly to the company's Co-Founder, Peter De Caluwe, CEO and Deputy Chairman of Thunes. This new structure leverages her unique expertise in scaling hypergrowth ventures and transforming market leaders to accelerate Thunes' commercial trajectory.

Chloé brings 15+ years of expertise scaling fintech businesses and transforming multinationals. Her leadership portfolio includes serving as COO of Solaris Group (€1.6bn valuation), Deputy CEO of Natixis Payments, and SVP & Managing Director EMEA at Ingenico Group. Throughout these roles, she has successfully managed P&Ls exceeding €400M and driven massive enterprise value, including contributing to a 12x market cap increase at Ingenico.

Since joining Thunes in 2023, she has been instrumental in professionalising the company's governance and played a central role in securing the company's U.S. licensing across all 50 states and closing Thunes' $150M Series D funding round.

Peter De Caluwe, CEO and Deputy Chairman of Thunes, said: "Chloé is more than an operational leader; she is a strategic visionary who understands how to turn ambition into enterprise value. Her promotion to Deputy CEO reflects her immense contribution to our growth and her ability to navigate complex global markets. To win the race, you need both a visionary driver and a flawless engine. With Chloé fine-tuning the high-performance engine of our day-to-day operations, I am focused on the road ahead, steering our strategic vision and cementing Thunes as the world's definitive global payment infrastructure."

Chloé Mayenobe, Deputy CEO of Thunes, said: "I am honoured to step into the Deputy CEO role. Thunes is at a pivotal moment where operational rigour must meet aggressive strategic expansion. My focus will be on leveraging our global Network to unlock new revenue streams, integrating predictive intelligence into our decision-making, and ensuring our culture of high performance translates directly to client success. I look forward to working with Peter and our incredible team to build a financial ecosystem that is not only efficient but truly transformative for the global economy."

About Thunes:For more information, visit www.thunes.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2845842/Thunes.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.