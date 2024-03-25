Toshiba Unveils New Design - New Air Fry Microwave Oven at European Trade Conference 2024 Meeting in Greece

ATHENS, Greece, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquired by the Midea Group in 2016, Toshiba, a legendary brand with roots dating back to 1875, proudly announces its participation in the European Trade Conference 2024 in Greece from March 20th to 22nd. At this prestigious gathering, Toshiba will unveil its pioneering New Air Fry Microwave Oven (MW3-AC26SF), part of the W3 series, ushering in a new era of innovation in kitchen technology. Leveraging its extensive expertise and global reach, Toshiba strategically positions itself to offer European consumers a professional and creative cooking experience, showcasing its latest innovations including the groundbreaking New Air Fry Microwave Oven from the W3 series, reflecting its commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and enhancing the lives of consumers worldwide through technology.

The New Air Fry Microwave Oven, a flagship product of the W3 series, embodies Toshiba's commitment to excellence and innovation, promising a professional cooking experience with multifunctionality including air fry, convection, grill, and microwave capabilities. Expected to launch on Amazon in June, the oven combines sleek design with advanced functionalities. Powered by OriginInverter™ technology, the oven delivers precise and steady heat, ensuring consistent cooking results every time. ChefDefrostTM technology provides shorter defrost times with better results, saving time and preserving food quality. The advanced air fry technology allows for healthier cooking with minimal oil, while convection and grill functions offer versatility for various culinary needs. Despite its compact size, the 26L capacity accommodates most dishes, making it ideal for daily use.

With its multifunctional capabilities, contemporary design, and advanced features, the New Air Fry Microwave Oven represents an advancement in kitchen technology, offering European consumers a more versatile cooking experience. By highlighting the New Air Fry Microwave Oven's versatility, precision, and efficiency, Toshiba aims to demonstrate its commitment to delivering premium products that combine style, functionality, and performance, setting a new standard for at-home culinary excellence in Europe.

For media inquiries, product demonstrations, or interviews, please contact:

