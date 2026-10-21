Valvoline™ Global Operations joins FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ as Official Supporter

Powered by Originals: Valvoline™, The Original Motor Oil1, partners with U.S. Women's National Team midfielder Rose Lavelle to celebrate the athletes, fans, and trailblazers shaping the future.

LEXINGTON, Ky., Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Valvoline™ Global, The Original Motor Oil1, and worldwide leader in automotive and industrial solutions, today announced its role as an Official Supporter of the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™, celebrating the athletes, fans and trailblazers shaping the future of the game. The brand's multi-faceted sponsorship is headlined by U.S. Women's National Team midfielder, Rose Lavelle, who will serve as a brand ambassador throughout the tournament.

"The FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™ will showcase extraordinary talent, inspire future generations, and bring people together across cultures and borders," said Jamal Muashsher, President and CEO, Valvoline Global. "We believe progress is powered by originals: the athletes, innovators and trailblazers who refuse to settle and who create their own path. We're honored to celebrate and spotlight the originality, determination and performance that have fueled the remarkable growth of women's soccer around the world."

The tournament will bring together 32 teams from six continents in Brazil from June 24 through July 25, 2027, marking the first FIFA Women's World Cup™ ever held in South America.

Building on the momentum of its FIFA Men's World Cup 2026™ sponsorship, Valvoline Global will engage fans across the Americas and Europe through promotions and experiences to be announced in the coming months.

Original Icon of the Game: Rose Lavelle

U.S. Women's National Team star Rose Lavelle embodies the spirit of originality that is rooted in Valvoline's 160-year heritage. A Cincinnati-area native whose creativity, authenticity and fearless style of play have made her one of the defining players of her generation, Lavelle will bring energy to fan experiences throughout the tournament lifecycle.

The partnership carries special significance as Valvoline Global focuses on the future as it begins its next chapter in Cincinnati. Following the company's recent announcement that it will establish its new global headquarters in the city, the collaboration brings together one of soccer's most recognizable athletes and a company investing in the future of a community they both proudly call home.

"Rose's journey from Greater Cincinnati to the pinnacle of world soccer is a story of talent, determination and staying true to yourself," Muashsher said. "We're proud to partner with an athlete whose roots reflect the same values: a mindset of refusing to settle, a commitment to performance, and a persistent drive to move forward."

Together, Valvoline Global and Lavelle will celebrate the athletes, dreamers and trailblazers whose individuality and passion continue to transform the game and inspire the next generation.

Click here to learn more about Valvoline Global's role as an Official Supporter of the FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027™.

About Valvoline™ Global OperationsValvoline™ Global, being America's first branded motor oil, is powering the next generation of mobility through innovation for customers in 140+ countries and at more than 80,000 points of distribution. A worldwide leader in future-ready automotive and industrial solutions and best-in-class services for partners around the globe, our legacy of firsts spans 160 years.

With solutions available for every engine and drivetrain, from high-mileage and heavy duty to electric vehicles, Valvoline™ Global is inventing the way forward for mobility and beyond, expanding its heat transfer solutions to high-performance computing.

Together with our parent company Aramco, one of the world's largest integrated energy and chemicals companies, we are driving unparalleled product innovation and sustainable business solutions for what the future holds – on and off the road.

Learn more by following us on Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Valvoline™ is a trademark of Valvoline Global or its subsidiaries, registered in various countries. FIFA Women's World Cup™, FIFA™ and related marks are trademarks of FIFA. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1All references to "The Original Motor Oil" in this article is referenced in the context of celebrating Valvoline's heritage as being America's first branded motor oil.

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