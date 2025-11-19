VIK IN CHILE IS NAMED NO.1 IN THE LIST OF THE WORLD'S 50 BEST VINEYARDS 2025

MARGARET RIVER, Australia, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The list of The World's 50 Best Vineyards 2025 has been revealed at an awards ceremony in Margaret River, Western Australia, with Vik (No.1), Millahue, Chile named as The World's Best Vineyard 2025, sponsored by Resy & Tock.

For the full 1-50 list, please see here.

Vik succeeds the 2024 winner, Bodegas de los Herederos del Marqués de Riscal in Rioja, Spain, now part of the Hall of Fame.

No.2 in the 2024 list, Vik is a pioneering winery and luxury hotel spanning a 4,450-hectare nature reserve, with 327 hectares of vineyards planted across 12 distinct microclimates. The winery combines sustainable viticulture with striking architecture.

Schloss Johannisberg (No.2), Rheingau, Germany is named The Best Vineyard in Europe – renowned as the world's first Riesling winery, with over 1,200 years of winemaking heritage. Bodegas Ysios in Rioja, Spain is ranked at No.3.

William Drew, Director of Content for The World's 50 Best Vineyards, comments: "We are thrilled to announce The World's 50 Best Vineyards 2025 and honour Vik as The World's Best Vineyard. This year's list highlights the diversity and innovation of the vineyards shaping the global wine scene."

Klein Constantia Wine Estate (No.6), Western Cape, South Africa is named The Best Vineyard in Africa and recipient of the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Jack's Creek, climbing 35 places since 2024.

The Best Vineyard in North America goes to Jordan Vineyard & Winery, Alexander Valley, USA (No.13), renowned for immersive experiences among rolling hills, olive groves and sustainable vineyards. 98Wines, Yamanashi, Japan wins The Best Vineyard in Asia (No.20), offering a multisensory vineyard experience with views of Mt. Fuji.

The Best Vineyard in Australasia is awarded to Cloudy Bay Vineyards, Marlborough, New Zealand (No.26), a new entry in the list, while Aperture Cellars, Sonoma, USA, earns the Highest New Entry Award (No.14).

