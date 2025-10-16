circle x black
Wingderm®'s Mesoskin Marks New Milestone in Non-Invasive Delivery with 1.1 Million+ Procedures Worldwide

16 ottobre 2025 | 17.01
BEIJING, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mesoskin, the non-invasive virtual mesotherapy device for skin and scalp care, has been applied in more than 1.1 million procedures worldwide, marking a significant milestone in its journey of innovation and trust.

Mesoskin was developed by Wingderm® and launched in 2017. By offering a gentle, non-invasive approach, it is designed to assist the absorption of active ingredients in skincare and support skin care and scalp care routines. Since its launch, Mesoskin has won widespread praise and continues to be highly recommended by aesthetic practitioners.

Prof. Hang Wang, Executive Chairman of AMWC China, observed the use of Mesoskin in professional settings. She noted that Mesoskin assists with the application of high-molecular-weight cosmetic ingredients in a gradual and controlled manner. Unlike directly applying products or using tools such as a derma pen, Mesoskin's cartridge tip is designed to cover a larger area, helping beauticians apply cosmetic products efficiently while maintaining a comfortable experience. With its non-invasive design and versatility, Mesoskin is now regularly used in beauty routines and salon care.

Mesoskin pairs easily with various cosmetic products, allowing for customized skincare. "I have been using Mesoskin for many years, my clients often comment that their skin feels well hydrated and looks more radiant after sessions" said Dr Gabriela Mercik, one of London's top aesthetic practitioners.

"Mesoskin's global application reflects its strong presence in the aesthetic industry and the continued demand for safe and comfortable aesthetic experiences. Wingderm® continues to drive its growth through innovation, expanding and refining its product lineup. By introducing forward-looking solutions, Wingderm® will bring value to global partners and contributes to the progress of the aesthetic industry. " said Will Wang, CEO of Wingderm®.

About Wingderm®

Wingderm® since its establishment in 2016, with the aim of "Aesthetics&Technology, Easy to Achieve", provides leading and reliable intelligent photoelectric medical aesthetic devices, which have been exported to more than 80 countries, with over 25,000 units installed, recognized for safety and effectiveness by experts and beauty seekers.

For more information, visit: https://www.wingderm.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798121/WINGDERM_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/wingderms-mesoskin-marks-new-milestone-in-non-invasive-delivery-with-1-1-million-procedures-worldwide-302586404.html

