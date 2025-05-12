circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 12 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 13:57
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale Globenewswire

Farmasiet, Norway’s largest online pharmacy, signs Agillic for advanced customer engagement

12 maggio 2025 | 13.24
LETTURA: 1 minuti

Press release – Copenhagen, 12 May 2025 – Agillic A/S 

The Norwegian online pharmacy, Farmasiet, signs Agillic for advanced customer engagement to explore untapped business potential.

Farmasiet is Norway's largest online pharmacy, delivering thousands of both prescription drugs, non-prescription drugs and commodities throughout Norway and with pharmacists available online for fast and convenient expert advice.

Confident about the business value and potential of more advanced customer engagement, Farmasiet concluded they would need a new platform to deliver on their ambitions. The search was largely influenced by two key criteria: the technology should enable their advanced ideas, and they would need a European solution to ensure full compliance on data privacy and security.

Farmasiet decided on Agillic and in just six weeks, they launched a tailored solution including eCommerce integration, advanced customer journeys, product feeds, mobile optimisation, and more.

Hilde Andersen-Gott, CTO at Farmasiet, explains the choice of Agillic: “We are convinced there is an untapped business potential and essentially chose Agillic because the platform enables us to execute on our ideas and capitalise on that potential – now and as we scale our ambitions further. Compliance was a given and with Agillic’s flexibility, ‘tailored’ did not mean compromising on time to market.”

Christian Samsø, CEO at Agillic, adds: “We are quite proud of welcoming Farmasiet. They had set a high bar for how a platform should empower their ideas to deliver on the business potential, and our platform checked all the boxes from compliance to the ability to scale customer journeys.”

For further information, please contactChristian Samsøe, CEO+45 24 88 24 24christian.samsoe@agillic.com   About Agillic A/SAgillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate, and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For further information, please visit agillic.com.  

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale GlobeNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Agillic A/S Denmark Copenhagen AGILC DK0060955854 894500WP4D8JDZ88S128 agillic.com Martin Kristensen DK Technology Software & Computer Services
Vedi anche
Internazionali, frecce tricolori sopra il Foro Italico - Video
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news di oggi
News to go
Italia primo produttore di riso in Europa, salgono le esportazioni
Papa Leone XIV, l'appello a San Pietro: "Ci sia il miracolo della pace" - Video
News to go
Influenza in Italia, numeri record per la stagione 2024-2025
Arena di Verona, centinaia di bambini da tutta Italia cantano il Va' pensiero - Video
News to go
Papa Prevost, oggi prima messa con i cardinali nella Cappella Sistina
Marina Berlusconi: "Preoccupata per quello che fa Trump" - Video
Fumata bianca, eletto il nuovo Papa: le campane e la festa a San Pietro - Video
Papa Leone XIV, il cardinale Prevost eletto Pontefice: le videonews dal nostro inviato
News to go
Prezzi del gas, il confronto tra l'Italia e l'Europa
Bayesian, legale famiglia della vittima: "Fondamentale esame delle scatole nere" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza