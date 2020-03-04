HubSpot Commits to 450 New Jobs in Ireland and Announces New Office Space 'HubSpot House'
CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In 2013,
Today, DubSpot announced it's not done growing, this time expanding its footprint across the river Liffey with a new state-of-the-art office space dubbed 'HubSpot House.' In addition, HubSpot will commit to 450 new jobs by 2023, enabling the company to help millions of organisations across EMEA grow better.
With this growth, all of HubSpot's business functions will continue to expand in Ireland -- from building core software as an engineer to supporting HubSpot's global and diverse customer base in sales and services roles. Positions will be available in the company's Docklands offices, HubSpot House, as well as fully remote across Ireland.
"We opened our EMEA headquarters in Dublin to help HubSpot's global customers grow better, and to create an opportunity for talented individuals in product, engineering, sales, services, and marketing to have real customer impact across the market," said JD Sherman, HubSpot's President and Chief Operating Officer. "Our growth in Dublin has exceeded our expectations, which is a testament to the team and their hard work in building world-class products, delivering exceptional service to our customers, and creating an inclusive and award-winning culture. HubSpot House is a great space to build upon the fantastic work already achieved, and our commitment to talent growth will continue to drive growth for HubSpot globally."
Commenting on the expansion, Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland said, "HubSpot's continued commitment to growth in Ireland is evidence of the team's hard work and success here. The EMEA headquarters based in Dublin plays a strategic role in HubSpot's global operations and it is very pleasing to see a great diversity of roles from engineering to sales being carried out here. I also commend the company for creating remote jobs which will tap into the strong talent pool in regional locations."
Picture Yourself in DubSpot
In 2019, HubSpot Dublin was recognised as the
Following the company
Christian Kinnear, Vice President and Managing Director EMEA adds, "the HubSpot team in Ireland is an incredibly talented and passionate group that thrives on providing tailored solutions to individual customer challenges, all of which adds up to making a big impact globally. And that remains true no matter if you're located in HubSpot House, One or Two Docklands Central, or working from anywhere in the country."
Hello, HubSpot House
Located in the heart of Dublin's Docklands at No. 1 Sir John Rogerson's Quay, Dublin 2, HubSpot House occupies four floors, each with stunning Liffey views. Accommodating 800 seats, the new space brings HubSpot's total impression in Dublin to 185,000 sq. ft when combined with the existing offices at One and Two Dockland Central.
Designed in partnership with Sonica Fitout, HubSpot House is
To learn more about HubSpot's culture and see open positions in the company's Dublin offices or remotely, please visit
About HubSpotHubSpot (NYSE:
