Huawei Announces Global Rollout of New Device Gaming Hub - HUAWEI GameCenter

BEIJING, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei today announced the rollout of its official game service and distribution platform HUAWEI GameCenter in 33 countries and regions worldwide. GameCenter is a platform designed to bring mobile gaming communities together through high-quality content and rewards, Huawei users in Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa and other regions can now enjoy richer gaming experience by downloading and using HUAWEI GameCenter via AppGallery.

A new world of gaming specially created for next-level gaming experience

GameCenter creates a one-stop game service platform and unique experience for users, providing game players with richer experience through two core services: content service and user welfare. With GameCenter, users can get access to the pre-order games, new games and popular games. Also, users can take advantage of exclusive online game packages and offers when playing the games, through which users can grow their profile, unlock further discounts and enjoy incredible benefits. Top perks include:

With GameCenter, developers can attract and retain players globally while achieving business success

For developers creating with Huawei, the rollout of GameCenter provides an opportunity to reach wider consumer audience of 700 million+ Huawei users on a global scale. The 1.6 million HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) developers are already creating unique, new experiences that incorporate Huawei's Chipset-Device-Cloud capabilities. These developers are also unlocking the potential to reach more devoted fans through HMS ecosystem that provides all-scenario capabilities, global distribution channels, full-cycle operational management and support. Currently, HUAWEI GameCenter has partnerships with top global game companies, such as Lilith games, IGG, Gameloft, Forshow games etc.

For developers in the gaming sector, the introduction of GameCenter now provides even further benefits including:

In future version upgrades, GameCenter will feature an in-app social community. That way, players will be able to use the platform as a way to socialize, make friends and build communities of fans with the same interests.

