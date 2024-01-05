Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 05 Gennaio 2024
Aggiornato: 10:19
comunicato stampa

Calterah Indoor Human Point Cloud SDK Unlocks Great Potential of mmWave Radar Indoor Sensing

05 gennaio 2024 | 09.10
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nowadays, mmWave radar technology is rapidly gaining traction as the preferred option for indoor human detection applications. It is empowering many aspects of smart life, owing to its remarkable advantages, including strong privacy protection, contactless sensing, and precise detection capabilities, as well as its rich functions of vital sign monitoring, human tracking, posture recognition, etc.

To facilitate customers to utilize the Rhine mmWave radar SoCs to expand the market of indoor mmWave radar applications such as smart home, elderly care, and smart office, the Calterah Indoor Human Point Cloud SDK based on Rhine SoCs has been released. This SDK uses the Rhine SDK architecture and integrates an indoor human detection module. Thanks to the radar signal processing baseband integrated in Rhine SoCs and Calterah's proprietary indoor radar signal processing algorithms, the indoor human detection module can yield rich and high-quality point clouds with powerful sensing. These point clouds feature strong cohesion for upper-level applications to better differentiate human targets, as well as the ability to depict postures and body movements, facilitating upper-level applications to achieve more advanced indoor radar functions, including fall detection and gesture recognition.

Rich, High-Quality, and Highly-Cohesive Point Clouds with Powerful Sensing of Moving and Stationary Human Targets

Diverse Indoor mmWave Radar Applications Enabled by Rhine SoCs

With the Calterah Indoor Human Point Cloud SDK, customers can utilize Rhine mmWave radar SoCs to develop competitive indoor radar products for diverse application scenarios:

With the newly released Calterah Indoor Human Point Cloud SDK, Calterah stands ready to work with customers to expand the market of indoor mmWave radar applications. Going forward, Calterah will continue to use more leading-edge mmWave radar technologies to empower smart life, living its mission to "Make Millimeter-Wave Serve Everyone".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311013/Figure1_Calterah.jpgVideo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311015/Video1.mp4Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311014/Video2.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/calterah-indoor-human-point-cloud-sdk-unlocks-great-potential-of-mmwave-radar-indoor-sensing-302026320.html

