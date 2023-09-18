Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 18 Settembre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:08
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:06 Scuola, Csel: "Al Nord 45% risorse per assistenza alunni con disabilità"

12:04 Scuola, Csel: "Salgono a 6.126 i comuni con risorse per assistenza alunni con disabilità"

11:29 A Lampedusa bimbo di 3 anni trovato solo nel deserto

11:18 Gianni Vattimo ricoverato in ospedale: "Condizioni critiche"

10:36 In pensione Elena Lenti, prima macchinista d'Italia: l'annuncio nella metro di Milano - Video

09:44 Migranti, Francia: "Non accoglieremo nessuno da Lampedusa". Lega: "Basta chiacchiere"

09:33 Caro benzina, prezzo self sopra i 2 euro. Gasolio ai massimi del 2023

09:24 Morto Billy Miller, recitò in 'Febbre d'amore' e 'Suits': aveva 43 anni

09:17 Covid Italia, Schillaci: "Contagi in aumento, vaccino da prossima settimana"

09:16 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna, Protezione civile: "No danni importanti né feriti"

09:03 Ucraina-Russia, Zelensky: "Putin nuovo Hitler, rischiamo terza guerra mondiale"

08:17 Terremoto Toscana e Emilia Romagna oggi, ritardi e cancellazione treni

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

CyberPeace wraps up its inaugural Global CyberPeace Summit in collaboration with Civil 20, G20 India

18 settembre 2023 | 11.24
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Delhi Declaration and CyberPeace Protocol Announced

NEW DELHI, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberPeace, in collaboration with the Civil 20, G20 India, with United Service Institution of India as it's knowledge partner concluded its inaugural CyberPeace Summit on September 1, 2023, at New Delhi, with Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India, National Critical Information Infrastructure Protection Center (NCIIPC), Computer Emergency Response Team-India (CERT-In); Tech and Cybersecurity Companies like Zoom, Meta, InMobi, GMR Group,  Autobot Infosec; Global organizations like Internet Society, ICANN, MANRS, APNIC, Africa Cyber Defence Forum, Globethics; Indian organizations like DELNET, India Foundation, SIA India; Academia Institutions like NLU Delhi, Bangalore and Bhopal; ISB Hyderabad, Rashtriya Raksha University, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, SAKEC Mumbai as supporters.

The Summit, a gathering of global cyber specialists, policymakers, industry executives and digital enthusiasts, was attended by some of the world's most notable figures, including Ms. Anne Neuberger, Deputy Assistant to the President & Dy NSA Cyber, United States of America; Mr. Suresh Yadav, The Commonwealth Secretariat; Ms. Esti Peshin, Israel Aerospace; Mr. Pablo Hinojosa, APNIC; Mr. Jay Gullish, USIBC; Ms. Genie Sugene Gan, Kaspersky; Mr. Gilbert Nyandeje, Africa Cyber Defence Forum, Mr. Scott James, Indiana University; Lt Gen MU Nair, National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India; Mr. SN Pradhan, IPS, Director General, NCB India; Mr. Navin Singh, IPS, Director General, NCIIPC and Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General, CERT-In.

"The Delhi Declaration and CyberPeace Protocol mark a transformative step towards safer, inclusive, and resilient cyberspace. The aim is to enhance global cybersecurity cooperation, reinforce responsible state behaviour in cyberspace and create a safe space online for everyone,"  said Lt Gen (Dr.) Rajesh Pant (Retd), Former National Cyber Security Coordinator, Government of India.

Recognizing the leadership and the instrumental role of G20 nations in shaping the global cyber landscape, this initiative calls upon them to champion these principles and reinforce their commitment to an open, secure, and resilient cyberspace.

Major Vineet Kumar, Founder of CyberPeace said, "The Global CyberPeace Summit showcases our unwavering commitment to fostering collaboration, resilience, and unity in the ever-evolving cyberspace landscape. As we join forces with cyber stakeholders from around the world, we're not just envisioning the future – we're shaping it.''

The CyberPeace Summit also celebrated contributions of individuals in the field of cyberpeace through CyberPeace Honours and eRaksha Awards.

To know more: https://www.cyberpeace.org/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213354/CyberPeace.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2213353/CyberPeace_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cyberpeace-wraps-up-its-inaugural-global-cyberpeace-summit-in-collaboration-with-civil-20-g20-india-301930272.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza wraps up its inaugural Global CyberPeace Summit in collaboration India G20
Vedi anche
News to go
Terremoto tra Toscana ed Emilia Romagna, nessun ferito: danni a edifici
News to go
Ancora sbarchi a Lampedusa, hotspot in emergenza
News to go
Migranti, governo al lavoro su pacchetto sicurezza
News to go
Inondazioni in Libia, oltre 11mila morti a Derna
News to go
Lega, Le Pen: "Insieme per difendere nostra identità"
News to go
Caro Prezzi, per lo zucchero rincari del 43% in un anno
News to go
Migranti, Meloni a Lampedusa con von der Leyen: "Siamo qui per voi"
News to
Incidente Frecce Tricolori, impatto con stormo uccelli ipotesi più probabile
News to go
Kata, il punto sulle indagini per la bimba scomparsa a Firenze
News to go
Mahsa Amini, tensioni e proteste in Iran
News to go
E' morto Fernando Botero
News to go
Spostavano salme per nuove sepolture, 16 arresti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza